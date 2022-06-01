Forecastle 2022

After a two year pause, music lovers returned to Louisville’s Waterfront Park for three days of performances, food, drink, and only a small bit of rain.

For the first time held on Memorial Day weekend, Forecastle was a three-day celebration of music and comradery. Festival goers donned their best and brightest and danced the days away. This year’s setup was a bit different than years prior, with two larger stages and one more secluded stage.

Friday brought a drizzle in the evening and Louisville native Jack Harlow back to his roots, beginning his set atop the Mast Stage. Attendees arrived early to score a spot right at the barricade so that they could be as close as they could to their hometown hero.

Saturday’s weather started to turn up the heat around festival start. Phoebe Bridgers, 6LACK, Lane 8, and Tame Impala played until the sun tucked behind the riverfront.

On the final day, festival attendees crowded next to the stage to see KennyHoopla, Fletcher, Oliver Tree, Dayglow, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Black Pumas, and Tyler, The Creator.

Forecastle is right down the highway. If you love the festival atmosphere, good music and good food, make the trip.