Ace Magazine June 2022 Digital Edition

Welcome to the June 2022 edition of Ace Magazine, on stands and in mailboxes citywide throughout Lexington now. You can preview a digital flipbook of the June 2022 edition here.

ON THE COVER

Lexington is such an embarrassment of riches in the summertime, it’s easy to lose track of what’s happening and when.

Yes, we do all have 482,000 digital reminders at our literal fingertips all day everyday (and this Guide is available digitally as well — you’re soaking in it), but sometimes you just want to see an entire Summer of options laid out in front of you!

SPORTS ARCHIVE

When it was recently announced that Mitch Barnhart will be inducted into the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame, we knew that was the perfect archive to feature in our “33 in 22” section (Ace is celebrating 33 years in 2022). Barnhart was brand new to UK’s AD role when he sat down for a lengthy interview with Ace’s Jeff Zurcher, that encompassed everything from long-running jokes about his hair to his dreams of a PF Chang’s in Lexington (which was only a rumor at the time).

HOME AND GARDEN

In Home and Garden news, the Kentucky home of AppHarvest CEO Jonathan Webb and wife Abby occupies a dozen pages in the June “Paint Magic” edition of HGTV Magazine, in a spread headlined “Muddy Boots Welcome: Casual chic rules in a Kentucky home inspired by the great outdoors.”

The Hartland neighborhood will host their first ever home tour in June, in support of the Hartland O’Brien family.

ACE EATS OUT

In restaurant news, Ace Eats Out, we take refuge in the shelter of shady patios and porches, sipping frosty cold libations and sampling lighter fare, fresh from farm to table. Meanwhile, Ace reader Michael Jansen Miller takes on review duties for a recent Biscuit-to-Keeneland encounter.

You can pick up the new edition of Ace Magazine, on stands and in mailboxes citywide throughout Lexington KY.



