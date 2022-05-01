Where to eat for Mother’s Day 2022 in Lexington KY

What are you planning for Mother’s Day 2022 in Lexington Kentucky?

Mother’s Day falls a little early this year, on May 8, and that also happens to coincide with a little holiday we call Derby Weekend, so don’t get caught unprepared.

While supply chain issues may result in fewer flower options at higher prices, there is no shortage of Mother’s Day dining out options in Lexington this year.

Will there be buffets? Will there be two-for-one bloody marys and mimosas? Will there be prix-fixe menu options? Sweet treats for Mom? The answer to all of the above is, Yes. All of these options are available.

Two years into the pandemic, you will find many more holiday dining and carryout options available for Lexington in 2022 than there were last year. Mother’s Day falls on May 8 this year — the day after Derby here in the bluegrass — which may affect typical weekend lunch and brunch availability for many Lexington restaurants and caterers. (Call ahead to confirm.)

Berea Tavern will not serve their regular menu on Mother’s Day, but will feature a special menu for Mom that includes beef medallions, chicken marsala, lemon pepper salmon, and more. Don’t worry, their signature spoon bread will be available.

Brick Oven Pizzeria is offering a special Mother’s Day brunch from 11 am to 3 pm.

Broussard’s Delta Kitchen will serve a Mother’s Day buffet that includes a variety of breakfast and lunch items, blackened redfish, bronzed shrimp, BBQ tenderloin, hot chicken, roasted salmon and more. Bloody Mary and Mimosa specials will also be available, and reservations are not accepted.

The Club at Equestrian Woods is offering a Darae and Friends prix fixe menu at their clubhouse.

J. Render’s is hosting Mother’s Day brunch along with Bloody Mary and Mimosa specials.

Many Kentucky State Parks will serve Mother’s Day brunch buffets in their dining rooms and lodges. Be sure to call ahead for reservations.

Lady Remoulade has a Mother’s Day brunch menu for 2022 that will include a brunch board, scones, crabcake, seafood vol au vent, cajun shrimp and grits, and more.

Local Feed will serve their regular menu on Mother’s Day May 8, with some Mother’s Day specials sprinkled in.

Marriott Griffin Gate will host brunch in their ballroom from 11 am to 2 pm. Offerings will include breakfast and lunch items, an omelet station, a carving station, bourbon french toast, and more. Make reservations.

Want to Carry Out for Mom?

La Petite Delicat is offering a Mother’s Day tea box that includes mini tomato basil quiche, chicken salad croissants, macarons, and cruffins. Order ahead to pick up on Derby Day.

Looking for Sweet Treats for Mom for Mother’s Day?

European Delights has a complete Mother’s Day menu which includes honey cake, cookie boxes, tea cookies gift boxes, Nutella Babka, and more.

Holly Hill Inn is offering a Mother’s Day cookie box (available for shipping first week in May)

What to do for fun for Mother’s Day?

If you still have energy left over on Derby weekend, there are plenty of activities Mom will enjoy.

Bluegrass Railroad Museum will offer their special Mother’s Day Weekend Train Ride on Saturday May 7, 2022 with departures at 11 am and 2 pm.

Doubletree Suites by Hilton on Richmond Road is hosting “A Mother’s Love,” with a brunch, program, fashion show, and guest speaker Joy Harris-Edwards.

MayFest returns to Gratz Park for 2022 on Saturday and Sunday of Mother’s Day/ Derby weekend.

Decorate a Mother’s Day flower garden cake at Rockhouse Brewing. You’ll learn to stack and decorate a cake using real buttercream to create a beautiful flower garden for mom. All materials provided, no baking or decorating experience needed.

Wildside Winery has teamed up with the Salsa Center for a special Picnic with the Moms event. Enjoy wine tastings, salsa lessons and dancing in the beautiful outdoors of the vineyard.

