When and Where to Vote in Lexington Fayette Primary 2022

When is the 2022 Kentucky Election Primary? Can I vote early? How and Where Can I Vote?

The primary election for Kentucky’s in-person voting is Tuesday May 17, 2022. Polls are open 6 am to 6 pm. If you are in line to vote by 6 pm, you will be able to vote.

Early voting is available to any registered voter. This will be conducted on Thursday, May 12, Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14, preceding Election Day. Early voting will be held at Lexington’s Kroger Field at the football stadium from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Voters will enter the blue lot off of Alumni Drive and follow the signage into the stadium.

Registered voters should have received a post card in the mail verifying the precinct location where they are to vote.

To check your voter registration status, precinct name and location, district numbers, and view a sample ballot, click here at the Fayette County Clerk’s Voter Verify link. You can also find your polling place at govote.ky.gov​

County boards of election must certify vote counts with Kentucky’s Secretary of State’s office by noon May 20, 2022.

The 2022 General Election is scheduled for Tuesday November 8, 2022.