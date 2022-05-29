What’s Open, What’s Closed for Memorial Day 2022 in Lexington?

When is Memorial Day 2022? What businesses will be open or closed that day? What about government offices? Will grocery stores be open on Memorial Day?

Memorial Day falls on the final Monday of May, and this year that’s May 30, 2022.

Banks are closed in observance of Memorial Day.

Lexington Public Library locations are closed on Memorial Day.

LFUCG offices and Fayette County Clerk are closed.

FedEx does not operate delivery service. FedEx store locations are closed, but FedEx Office operates modified hours and FedEx Custom Critical remains open.

No UPS pickup or delivery service. UPS store locations are closed. UPS Freight is closed. Delivery service is not available unless scheduled in advance. Pickups can be scheduled in advance. UPS Express Critical service is always available.

United States Post Offices are closed and there is no delivery on Memorial Day.

Do not (necessarily) expect your Amazon delivery; generally any holiday that the FedEx, UPS, USPS are closed, Amazon often considers as a shipping holiday.

No curbside trash, recycling, and waste collection on Memorial Day. Residents and businesses that normally receive curbside pickups on Mondays will be serviced on Wednesday, June 1. Those with Monday service should place their carts out after 4 pm on Tuesday to ensure Wednesday collection. Thursday and Friday collections will be made as usual.

Businesses with dumpsters (landfill-bound and recycling), normally serviced by the city on Mondays, will have their units picked up on Tuesday, May 31. Businesses with dumpsters, normally serviced on Tuesdays, will have their units picked up on Wednesday, June 1.

The Haley Pike Waste Management Facility, the Lexington Recycle Center and the Electronics Recycle Center will be closed on Saturday and Monday for Memorial Day.

Grocery

Many groceries and supermarkets in Lexington will be open on Memorial Day, but some may be observing special hours. Call ahead to be safe.

Aldi is open on Memorial Day.

Costco is closed for Memorial Day.

The Fresh Market is open.

Kroger is open on Memorial Day.

Lexington area Meijer stores are open on Memorial Day.

Sam’s Club is open on Memorial Day.

Target stores are open on Memorial Day.

Trader Joe’s is open on Memorial Day.

Walmart is open on Memorial Day.

Whole Foods is open on Memorial Day.

Pharmacy

Most Lexington, KY CVS stores are open, check with specific locations for special hours.

Kroger Pharmacy is open special hours on Memorial Day, check with each individual location.

Most Lexington KY Walgreen stores are open. Check with specific locations on special hours.

MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES and Observances

The Lexington Cemetery will be hosting a Memorial Day Service on May 30, 2022 at 11 a.m.

On Monday May 30 at Noon at Camp Nelson, Veterans will be presented lapel pins, DAR certificate and commemoration materials. Surviving Spouses will be presented lapel pins, certificate and commemoration materials.

