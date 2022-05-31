Lexington KY Restaurant News June 2022

Spring skipped over Lexington as usual this year (except for that one brief 30 minute period on Derby Day), catapulting us straight to the humid bluegrass bog that is Summer.

For the next three months, we take refuge in the shelter of shady patios and porches, sipping frosty cold libations and sampling lighter fare, fresh from farm to table.

BIRTHS

Mehak Indian Cuisine is opening in the former Crumzz space on Limestone. Pawan Kumar (formerly of India Palace) will be the chef.

Chevy Chase once again has walking-distance sushi with the recent opening of Omakase Sushi & Sake Bar. Omakase translates to “respectfully leaving another to decide what is best,” and in dining, refers to a chef-curated experience.

Sam’s Hot Dog Stand will celebrate their Lexington Green grand opening in June.

TRANSITIONS

Like the first robin of spring, one of the first harbingers of summer is the opening of the Gingko Tree Cafe at Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate.

The downtown iteration of Sam’s Hot Dogs has added Thursday to its late-night eats rotation.

Saul Good, at Fayette Mall, has sold to JR Restaurants, owned by Lexington’s Josh Rubin. Lexington’s locally owned mini chain of three, founded by Rob and Diane Perez, once had additional locations in Hamburg and downtown in Victorian Square, but both closed pre-pandemic. Fayette Mall was the only remaining location.

COMING SOON

The battle for Hot Chicken is heating up on Lexington’s Southeast side. Dave’s Hot Chicken is coming to the former Qdoba location on Richmond Road.

June 2022 Food EVENTS

WED JUN 1

“Cocktails with the Contessa” Arty Party fundraiser, 5:30 pm, Loudon House. Cocktail Contessa Heather Wibbels, author of newly released, Bourbon is my Comfort Food is a self-professed whisky fiend, passionate about whisky and cocktails and sharing that love with others. Learn to craft a raft of creative cocktails fresh from the pages of Heather’s book. Your ticket includes a copy of Bourbon is my Comfort Food which Heather will happily sign for you, as well as a chance to stroll through the Loudoun House to view and acquire the art on display.

SAT JUN 4

The Breeze Wine Bar will host the 2nd Annual Rosé Partay, a tasting of fine rosé wines from around the world.

TUE JUN 7

The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd presents the Theology on Tap discussion series, 6:45 pm Mirror Twin Brewing.

FRI JUN 10

Join Ouita Michel and Robyn Peterman Zahn for a three-course lunch at Fasig-Tipton’s Seattle Slew Room. Tickets include a copy of Zahn’s new book, The Write Hook.

JUN 20 thru JUN 26

SoulFeast Week is a traditional food week featuring black-owned restaurants in Lexington, Kentucky. Participating restaurants will create a unique, off-menu food entree for $10. June 20 through June 26 at participating restaurants.

SAT JUN 25

Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Ashland Lawn Party on June 25. Sponsored tables are available.

