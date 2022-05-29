HGTV Magazine features Lexington Home

Design Within Reach

HGTV Magazine includes 12-page profile on Lexington Home

“Muddy Boots Welcome”

The Kentucky home of AppHarvest CEO Jonathan Webb and wife Abby occupies a dozen pages in the June “Paint Magic” edition of HGTV Magazine, in a spread headlined “Muddy Boots Welcome: Casual chic rules in a Kentucky home inspired by the great outdoors.”

Abby told the magazine, “Both of us garden and spend a lot of time outside, so we wanted to bring that organic feel indoors.” And, as the magazine puts it, “if they trek in a little dirt, well then, they’re just living the life.”

Included in the layout are unique echoes of the bluegrass state, like a Kentucky maple coffee table and a hemp rug from Fibreworks.

The credits on their project is a Who’s Who of Lexington Style including Isabel Ladd, Jon Carloftis, Pemberton Greenhouses, The Wills Gallery, Crossgate Gallery, and more.

Abby, describing their Carloftis-designed edible front yard to the magazine, said,

“We don’t mow our yard, we eat it!”

This article also appears on page 21 of the Lexington Home and Garden/Real Estate section of the June 2022 print edition of Ace Magazine.