Wrigley Woodhill Rolls Out Red Carpet in Lexington

Wrigley Media offers Sneak Peek of Wrigley Woodhill Studios

Earlier today, Wrigley Woodhill Studios rolled out the red carpet for a sneak peek hard-hat preview of their new 52,000 square feet facility at the site of the former Woodhill Cinemas.

Wrigley Media Group CEO and owner Misdee Wrigley Miller says, “We’re excited to expand on the existing 80s deco look, while freshening things up and bringing the building back to life over two decades later.” Wrigley Miller continues, “This building houses such nostalgia and so many great memories for locals that I felt it was important for us to maintain its integrity, instead of completely knocking it down.”

The location was originally chosen to house production for WMG’s syndicated daytime court show, Relative Justice last summer, and quickly became an obvious choice to commit to expanding and facilitating the build-out once the Kentucky Entertainment Incentive was renewed in January 2022. Given that Relative Justice has just been renewed for its second season, plans are in place for production to once again originate from the same soundstage at this location.

The project created more than 300 jobs and will inject nearly $10 million into the Lexington economy. (Wrigley also brought Drew Barrymore’s The Stand In to film on site in Lexington in 2019.)

This article also appears on page 6 of the Lexington Business News section of the May 2022 print edition of Ace.