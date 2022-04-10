Where to Eat for Easter 2022 in Lexington KY?

Easter Feast-er

Where to eat for Easter 2022 in Lexington?

What if you get hungry Easter weekend, 2022, in Lexington? Is there anything to eat? Can you order out? Will there be buffets this year? How about pre-orders you can pick up ahead of time, discard all the boxes, and pretend like you’ve whipped up your own fabulous feast for friends and family?

The answer to all of the above is, Yes. All of these options are plentiful. Two years into the pandemic, you will find many more holiday dining and carryout options available for Lexington in 2022 than there were last year. Easter Sunday falls late in the season this Spring, on April 17 and may affect typical weekend lunch and brunch hours for many Lexington restaurants. (Call ahead to confirm.)

With Lexington restaurants and caterers still facing staffing shortages and supply chain issues, it’s never too soon to start evaluating your holiday dining options, especially if you would like to leave the cooking (and maybe the cleanup) to someone else.

Below is a sampling of where to eat for Easter 2022 in Lexington, who is offering pre-order/pickup options for Easter, and pastries and Easter-themed treats.

WHERE TO EAT

Make reservations with Bayou Bluegrass Catering at Copper Roux for an in-person Easter Day Buffet, or order ahead for pickup for a full Easter carryout dinner which includes entree options like southern fried chicken, shrimp and grits, brown sugar glazed ham, roasted lamb, grilled beef tri tip, and more.

Broussard’s Delta Kitchen in Georgetown is planning an Easter Buffet that will include a giant shrimp boil, Mississippi-fried catfish, grilled salmon, and more.

DV8 Kitchen will serve a Good Friday Dinner on April 15, 2022. Fish Tacos are on the menu.

Griffin Gate Marriott will serve brunch with the Easter Bunny, including deviled eggs, an omelet station, and more.

Jean Farris is taking reservations for an Easter Sunday Supper with the egg hunt in the vines. This year will offer a 3-course Prix-Fixe meal (options include lamb, salmon, chicken, and primavera) per adult and a special child’s 3-course prix-fixe which includes the egg hunt in the vineyard at 2 pm. The regular menu will not be available on Easter Sunday.

The newly opened Lady Remoulade will serve an Easter Brunch that includes an assorted tea sandwich platter, a cured salmon lox appetizer, honey-ginger country ham, cajun shrimp and grits, and more.

The newly re-opened Lockbox inside 21C will offer a preset Easter menu.

Minton’s will be open with a special Easter Sunday Brunch menu.

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill offers a traditional Easter lunch or dinner at The Trustees’ Table. Menu items include Maple Bourbon Glazed Ham, Rack of Lamb or Fried Tofu. Reservations are required.

ORDER AHEAD

Enjoy your favorite Bayou Bluegrass Catering at home this year by calling ahead for your pickup menu, or dine in for Copper Roux’s in-house buffet.

DaRae Catering has announced their 2022 Easter Menu, to include items like Easter Brunch (ham biscuits, sausage tomato cheddar quiche); a Beef and Lamb Feast; or a Ham Dinner.

Dupree Catering’s Easter Menu offers entree options that include chicken, beef brisket, salmon filets, and stewed lamb. A la carte items include deviled eggs, country ham biscuits, crudite, sliced spiral ham, and beef tenderloin rolls.

J. Render’s has an Easter order-ahead menu that includes a smoked spiral ham, and sides like hashbrown casserole and Mary’s corn pudding.

Season’s Catering offers an order-ahead Easter Menu (and you can also visit one of their former team members in Frankfort at his new venture, Andy’s Artisan Bread.)

Lexington’s Whole Foods offers an array of Easter pickup options, including an Easter Feast for 12, along with Brunch for eight, or prime rib for eight. If you just want to know where to pick up a ham or lamb for Easter in Lexington? Whole Foods also offers a la carte entrees including prime rib, braised lamb shanks, and crab cakes. Vegan Easter options like grilled asparagus and artichoke salad can also be ordered. Whole Foods also offers Passover and Seder options, like a brisket meal for eight, a salmon meal for four, and a roasted chicken meal for four.

EASTER Sweets and Treats

DV8 is making Easter Peep cinnamon rolls, chocolate chip cookies, sugar cookies and more for their Easter Pop-Up Pick-Up Menu.

Epping’s on Eastside is making chocolate bunnies available for purchase at the restaurant or online ordering.

Kate’s Cocoa Kitchen has opened their Easter order process.

Martine’s Pastries has Easter baked items that will include coconut easter eggs, dinner rolls, Easter cakes, hot cross buns and more.

—

