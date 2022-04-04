What to do for Easter 2022 in Lexington?

What to do for Easter Fun for Everyone in Lexington for 2022?

Two years into the pandemic here in Lexington, KY, Easter celebrations will have far fewer restrictions than the past two years. Egg hunts are back, the Easter Bunny is hot on our trail, and there’s more to come!

When is Easter 2022? Easter Sunday falls late this year, on Sunday, April 17, but Easter Holiday festivities are kicking off as early as April Fool’s Day this year.

Below is a sampling of Easter-themed festivities happening in the Lexington, KY area for 2022. As always, confirm events and programming with the venue and organizers before planning to attend. Dates and times may change in accordance with evolving community guidelines.

SHOP April!

The Easter Bunny stopped by Ada and Lo at 390 Southland Drive and dropped off all sorts of Easter goodies to share with their shoppers.

In early April, Fayette Mall is hosting Wendell the bunny in Dillard’s Court for photo ops with the Easter Bunny and your pet.

Our fuzzy friend also made it out to Hamburg and My Favorite Things on Old Rosebud with everything you’ll need to decorate your Easter table or build the most stylish Easter basket in town. (Stock up on the vanilla-flavored bunny marshmallows if you want to be the most popular guest at the Easter table with the most popular hostess gift. And don’t skip the Coton Colors Rabbit!)

EASTER FUN FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

FRIDAY APRIL 8

Head to Fort Boonesborough State Park for an Egg-citing weekend of Easter festivities. There will be games, an Easter Egg Hunt, a visit with the Easter Bunny, Easter Parade, crafts and lots more. There will be a free continental breakfast Sunday morning. This event is for registered campers only.

SATURDAY APRIL 9

Lexington Catholic High School will host an Easter Egg Hunt.

Paws in the Park: Come hunt all the treats and get your pup’s picture taken with the Easter Bunny at the Scott County Park.

Wildside Winery in Versailles hosts the Thumper Run Easter Egg Hunt.

Sunday April 10

Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles will feature “Easter Egg-citement.”

Easter at the Trace

Drive down the Frankfort bunny trail in this unique and safe twist on the annual Easter at the Trace event. Guests will enter the Distillery via the main entrance at 113 Great Buffalo Trace and drive through a festive “bunny trail” route on distillery grounds. Signage and staff will be on hand to direct families along the route to various egg stations. At the end of the route, children may wave at the Easter Bunny and get a pre-packaged treat all while remaining inside their vehicles.

SATURDAY APRIL 16

Ride the Rails

Celebrating Easter weekend with the family? On Saturday April 16th, take a scenic train ride through the bluegrass with a very special guest, the Easter Bunny, at the Bluegrass Scenic Railroad in Versailles. Click right here to purchase your tickets.

The Hunt is on!

Join Morning Pointe of Lexington and The Lexington Lantern in a fun Easter Egg Hunt. Egg Hunt will begin at 2 pm.

Shake it Up

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill invites kids ages 12 and under to hunt for eggs, meet the newest additions to the Farm family, make a craft, take a pony ride and much more! Return your eggs to candy stations to receive treats! In addition to regular egg hunts, the whole family is invited to participate in the Village-wide golden egg hunt to win a fantastic gift basket!

Food trucks will provide a variety of meal options and the Shaker Village bar will be open for adults in attendance.

Tickets are limited per hunt time to ensure a good experience for all. The egg hunt field will be divided by age groups during each time.

Please bring your own basket. Adult supervision required.

Need more Easter Fun?

For a comprehensive sampling of 2022 Easter Dining Options in Lexington and central Kentucky, click Ace Magazine’s annual Easter Dining Directory here.

For a comprehensive sampling of Easter Church Services in Lexington and central Kentucky, click Ace Magazine’s Easter Services Directory for Lexington here.

To advertise your events and programming in Ace Magazine, both print and digital, call 859.225.4889 for information.