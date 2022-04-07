Design Star: Lexington’s Isabel Ladd makes House Beautiful’s Rising Talent List

Lexington designer Isabel Ladd was included in House Beautiful’s “Class of 2022,” describing her as “the ultimate maximalist.”

A relative newcomer by Lexington standards, she founded Isabel Ladd Interiors in 2015.

The magazine’s annual list profiles designers with “signature styles… newly appointed to our annual list of rising industry talents [who] are about to be the next big thing. You heard it here first.”

Well, technically, not “first.”

See also: Ace cover, February 2021, when she collaborated on the team that put together 21C’s famous Harmon Room in The Queen’s Gambit project. Ladd coordinated the overall look of the room, including the avocado-green color palette and a large chess set suspended from the ceiling.

Ladd describes making House Beautiful’s list as “one of the most epic pinch me moments of my life. A bazillion THANK YOUs to House Beautiful, a magazine I’ve coveted since I was a pre-teen.”

This article also appears on page 20 of the Lexington Home and Garden section of the May 2022 print edition of Ace.