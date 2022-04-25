Lexington KY Restaurant News May 2022

As is the frequent pattern in Kentucky weather, we’ve shifted directly from Winter to Summer, but the silver lining is that summer always brings a return to patio season, increased options for late-night eats, and the sudden blossoming of food trucks and farmers’ markets on nearly every corner.

BIRTHS

Bruster’s Ice Cream is now open in the Brighton Shoppes in Hamburg. Bruster’s features 150 flavors of handcrafted ice cream, yogurt, Italian ice and sorbet.

Nic and Norman’s is now open on Main. It’s the restaurant brainchild of Walking Dead producer Greg Nicotero and actor Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon on the show. Lexington is a logical choice for the opening, as Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman is a Kentucky native and grew up nearby.

OBITS

LaRosa’s Nicholasville closed in April and will be replaced by a First Watch later this summer.

Max’s Loudon Square Buffet closed on April 8, 2022, after nearly 50 years in business. Owner Max Flannery sustained a fall earlier this year, which left him hospitalized for a lengthy stay, followed by rehabilitation. One fan mourned its loss on the last day of service via facebook, “Everyone was welcome—whether you could pay for a meal or not. Everyone had a place at the table—even if that table was with folks you had never met. Everyone entered hungry, and left full—not just of food, but of great conversations, interactions, and memories.”

TRANSITIONS

Hall’s on the River has re-opened after a lengthy post-flood renovation and restoration.

Dave and Buster’s is not coming to the South Park neighborhood in Lexington, as originally announced in 2019, pre-pandemic. The next chain slated for the space is Main Event.

Main Street Deli is now offering late-night eats on Fridays and Saturdays.

In addition to adding late-night eats to its downtown location, Sam’s Hot Dogs is also opening a spot in Lexington Green.

EVENTS

WEDNESDAY MAY 4

Athens Lunchroom is hosting a DIY charcuterie event where you can learn all the best tips and tricks about building a charcuterie board with an array of premium meats and cheeses, build a board to take home and enjoy a glass of wine or one of our many libations available.

THURSDAY MAY 5

Happy Cinco de Mayo / Thurby!

SUNDAY MAY 8

Happy Mother’s Day. Visit acemagazinelex.com for a sampling of dining options.

FRIDAY MAY 13

Taste of the Bluegrass, benefiting God’s Pantry, returns to Keeneland this year.