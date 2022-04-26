Ace Magazine May 2022 Digital Edition, Lexington KY’s citywide Magazine

Welcome to the May 2022 edition of Ace Magazine, on stands and in mailboxes citywide throughout Lexington now. You can preview a digital flipbook version of the May 2022 print edition here.

ON THE COVER

‘Back on the Block with Lissa Sims’: On the May 2022 cover of Ace Magazine, we feature longtime Ace Alum, Lissa Sims, and the devastating March structure fire on Second Street in Lexington, where she and Stephanie Poole had been putting the finishing renovation touches on their new yoga space, Shala.

Sims was Ace’s Advertising Director in the 90s, and contributed one of Ace’s most popular weekly columns, On the Block. In the 90s and into the 2000s, Lissa Sims wrote one of Ace’s most popular weekly columns ever, On the Block. Sims was Ace’s Advertising Director for many years, and On the Block was nominally a real estate column, in that it lived in the real estate section, and featured a Lexington property that was ‘on the block,’ but it was always so much more.

FEATURED

Also featured in May is Kevin Nance’s interview with award-winning Lexington native and SCAPA grad, actor Colton Ryan, now starring in Hulu’s hit series, The Girl from Plainville.

BUSINESS

Lexington celebrated the dedication of the new $310 million Central Bank Center expansion project.

Ace Eats Out

Anybody hungry? It’s time for patios and farmers markets on every corner!

Arts and Entertainment

Wrigley Media rolls out the red carpet for the Woodhill Studios project in southeast Lexington.

You can pick up the new edition of Ace Magazine, on stands and in mailboxes citywide throughout Lexington KY.