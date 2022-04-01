Ace Magazine April 2022 Digital Edition

Welcome to the April 2022 edition of Ace Magazine, on stands and in mailboxes citywide throughout Lexington now. You can preview a digital version of the April print edition here.

On the Cover

On our April cover, we honor the legacy of Lexington’s adopted daughter, Virginia ‘Din’ Dulworth. Dulworth died in February, just a month shy of her 94th birthday, and was a celebrated and gifted horsewoman, pianist, writer, poet, and artist. Her “final farewell party” was held in March at the American Saddlebred Museum at the Kentucky Horse Park.

Featured

Also featured in April, Kevin Nance goes behind the scenes with HorseMania 2022 to find out how this year’s project is helping to heal Kentucky’s tornado-ravaged region, with a little help from Independence Bank.

Ace Eats Out

April brings with it Keeneland, Easter, sunny weekends at the Farmers Market, and a return to patio season in the bluegrass. Births, rebirths, and transitions are the order of the day for April’s edition of Ace Eats Out, Lexington’s latest restaurant news.

Ace Archives: 13 years ago in Ace

Founded in 1989, Ace Magazine turns 33 in 2022, and is sharing selected archives from 33 years of Lexington, Kentucky history in each of our 2022 print editions.

In honor of horseracing season, in April’s print edition, we are remembering the late writer Leslie Guttman, who died on March 14, 2022.

In October 2009, Kim Thomas profiled the writer in an Ace coverstory about Guttman’s new book, Equine ER, and an excerpt of the book accompanied the interview. Thomas had covered the now infamous 2008 Derby “when Big Brown made his move in the middle of the pack to win, and the filly Eight Belles, finished second.

You can pick up the new edition of Ace Magazine, on stands and in mailboxes citywide throughout Lexington. Call today to advertise in our next issue.