The former JDI space at Cedar and Broadway has sat vacant since Napa Prime opened and closed in the spot in the span of less than a year in 2019. The partnership that owned JDI dissolved in 2016.

Louisville’s RecBar team will be opening Tilty Bob in Lexington in Spring 2022, with dining, a bar, and arcade games on both floors of the massive space. LEO Readers voted RecBar the best bar in Louisville in their annual readership poll.