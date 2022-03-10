What’s replacing Graze at Lexington’s Woodlands

Graze closed permanently after two tries at Lexington locations, first at Limestone, and later at the Woodlands, with that prime real estate at the corner of Main and Woodland sitting empty til recently.

That space is now scheduled to be home to the latest concept from the Frank and Dino’s downtown team, La Folie. The French menu will include tournedos foie gras, beef bourguignon, jarrets d’Agneau.

The 3,000-square-foot space has ample room to accommodate dining and a bar, and features a patio, along with onsite and neighborhood parking.