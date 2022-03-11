What’s happening with Lexington’s 2022 St. Patrick’s Parade?

After a two year COVID-induced hiatus, Lexington’s St. Patrick’s Parade was scheduled to return to downtown on Saturday March 12, 2022.

The Bluegrass Irish Society has now announced that a winter storm watch that includes bitterly cold temperatures and snow on Friday into Saturday will cancel the 2022 Lexington St. Patrick’s parade.

Rescheduling the parade downtown for the following weekend would not be possible due to the scheduled KHSAA Sweet 16 tourney at Rupp.

The Irish festival featuring arts, crafts, food vendors and entertainment will be postponed to Saturday, March 19, from 11-5 p.m. and relocated to Moondance Amphitheater.

Megan Moloney, parade chair and Bluegrass Irish Society president says, “We’ve worked closely with Lexington Parks and Recreation to reschedule the St. Patrick’s festival for the following weekend, and we’re excited that many of our vendors and entertainers will be able to join us at Moondance.”

This year’s parade grand marshal, Deirdre Lyons, will be honored at the festival on the 19th, which will feature local Irish dance groups, pipe bands, Irish musical groups and solo artists.