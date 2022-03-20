What is Valozzi, and when is it coming to the Bluegrass?

Helen Vallozzi started making gnocchi in her Pennsylvania basement in 1955. Helen quickly outgrew her home operation and moved to a small restaurant where she not only sold gnocchi, but served to guests as well. Helen’s son Ernie joined and expanded the family business, followed by Ernie’s sons, Julian and Dante.

Vallozi currently has two Pennsylvania locations, one in Pittsburgh and one in Greensburg. The menus include family traditions like homemade pastas, Helen’s gnocchi, pizza, steaks, and seafood, along with tapas treats like Italian meats and cheeses flown in from Italy weekly and served from their Fresh Mozzarella bar.

Julian Velozzi says he’s “very excited to be taking Vallozzi’s on the road with a third location now underway in Versailles, Kentucky. See you this fall in the Bluegrass State.”