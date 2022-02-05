Where to Eat and What’s Happening for Valentine’s 2022 in Lexington?

This year, Valentine’s Day falls on Monday February 14, 2022, meaning many of the Lexington celebrations are lined up for the weekend prior. Monday nights are often a night off for many local restaurants, so be sure to confirm hours and menus well in advance.

Wondering what to do, where to eat, or what’s happening for Valentine’s Day in Lexington? Here’s a sampling of Valentine’s Day meals and events in Lexington, Kentucky for 2022.

All programming is subject to change in accordance with local community guidelines; always confirm with the venue.

Valentine-themed events for 2022



On Thursday February 10, 2022 The Spa at Marshall at Hamburg location will host a Galderma Girlfriends Gala “A Galentines Event” with food, cocktails, vendors, and prizes, 4 pm.

On Friday February 11, 2022, enjoy Valentine’s Cake Class with Kristen’s Kreations at 6 pm at Wildside Winery.

Abettor Brewing will host Galentines: Pints and Paints on Feb 12 at 5 pm.

Equus Run will host Kisses and Calories on February 12.

Join historic Midway Shops and Restaurants on Saturday Feb 12, 2022 for their annual Chocolate Stroll.

Harkness Edwards Vineyard hosts “Galen-wine’s Day” on Feb 12.

The Amsden in Versailles will host their fifth annual Galentine’s Day on Sunday Feb 13 at 11 am.

Nicholasville will host Valentine’s Market at the Oaks on February 12.

On Sunday February 13, celebrate Love Songs with Sinatra at Wildside Winery.

Rock House Brewing will team up with Laura Lou Pâtisserie for an expertly-paired beer flight and mini dessert tasting on Sunday, February 13.

Join White Hall State Historic Site for a celebration of love in the most historic way on February 19, 2022 at 6 pm. Enjoy a variety of tea time treats as you learn about courting, engagements, weddings, and marriage in the Victorian Era.

Eating Out for Valentine’s?

Archa Nine is offering a prix fixe “Valentine’s Experiential Dinner,” a three-course gourmet Thai menu.

Chenault Vineyards hosts a Valentine’s Dinner with live music by Brandon Grant on Friday, Feb 11, 2022.

A relative newcomer to Lexington’s culinary scene, Fiddletree Kitchen and Bar is offering a three course menu that will include options like homemade pappardelle and shrimp and grits.

Holly Hill Inn will focus on “aphrodisiacs — literally the foods of love.” Their chefs will create romantic dinner menus, “inspired by their favorite Zodiac couples,” and a classic Sweetheart brunch menu for Sunday February 13.

Red State BBQ has a prix fixe “Sweetheart’s Dinner” in the works for Feb 13 and Feb 14 that includes prime rib or salmon.

Sedona in Palomar has a Valentine special prix fixe menu that will include items like truffle fries and surf and turf. Although their Valentine items will be available through Feb 20, this excludes Super Bowl Sunday.

Sweets for Your Sweetie?

Backroads Bakery is offering Valentine specials, but since they are typically closed Mondays, the website won’t allow you to select Monday pickups. Just add notes in the comment box, or call in advance.

Tinker’s Cake Shop is offering Valentine’s tasting boxes — 16 flavors, two slices each. If you’re planning a cake for your wedding in 2022, be sure to let them know. They have a very sweet deal for you.

Valentine’s at Home?

Ace’s Chef Tom has a few culinary ideas for you to try at home. Learn how to make his drunken red wine spaghetti for your Valentine here.

