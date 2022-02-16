What’s Open, What’s Closed for President’s Day 2022 Lexington

This year President’s Day will fall on Monday, February 21, 2022.

The vast majority of major regional and national banks are closed for Presidents’ Day. Some local Lexington banks are open, please call specific locations for holiday hours. ATMs are available 24/7 for emergencies.

Financial markets are closed in the U.S. as the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will observe the holiday. Bond markets are also closed.

All USPS stores and post offices are closed. USPS won’t accept or deliver any mail (excluding Priority Mail Express mail items). However, UPS will continue services. FedEx home delivery will be operational, but FedEx Express and FedEx SmartPost will have modified service.

Will Amazon ship on Presidents’ Day 2022?

According to an Amazon spokesperson, there are no shipping restrictions on Presidents’ Day 2022.

Fayette County Public Schools are closed. Most private schools also take off in observance of the holiday, but you will need to check with specific schools.

Lexington Public Libraries are all open.

Most retail shops and groceries are open and operating on regular store hours for the Presidents’ Day holiday.

Is there trash collection on Presidents’ Day?

No city waste collections will be made on Monday, February 21. Residents and businesses that normally receive curbside pickup on Mondays will be serviced on Wednesday, February 23. Those with Monday service should place their carts out after 4 p.m. on Tuesday to ensure Wednesday collection.

Residents and businesses with city waste collection services are provided a green roll cart for landfill-bound waste. If you do not have a green cart, request one by calling LexCall at 311 or (859) 425-2255 or online. Material placed in the green cart must be bagged. Do not overload your cart. If it will not roll, the 200-pound weight limit has been exceeded. Overloaded carts will not be picked up.

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government offices, as well as the Lexington Recycling Center, Electronic Recycling Center and the Haley Pike Composting Facility will be closed on the holiday.