Money for Markey Cancer Center

Money for Markey

UK HealthCare recently announced a historic $10 million gift from Central Bank to support expanded patient care at the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center. The gift, announced at the UK Board of Trustees Health Care Committee meeting, is the largest in UK HealthCare history and launches an initiative to raise $90 million to improve cancer care in Kentucky.

In December 2021, the UK Board of Trustees approved a purchase agreement for $6.9 million to acquire residential parcels across from UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital on South Limestone for the construction of a new outpatient cancer treatment center and advanced ambulatory complex. The new $10 million gift will be used toward the development and building of this new complex.

UK President Eli Capilouto says, “this new facility will provide compassionate, world-class care, as close to home as possible. No Kentuckian should have to leave the state to receive the highest quality care. Luther Deaton, Joan Kincaid and the whole team at Central Bank recognize what it means to serve Kentucky.”

Luther Deaton, chairman/president and CEO of Central Bank, says, “Too many Kentucky families have been devastated by cancer, and it is our hope that this gift will help future generations of Kentuckians avoid this terrible diagnosis.”

The UK Markey Cancer Center is the only National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated center in Kentucky. “This building is a dream come true and will be hugely transformative for our state,” said Mark Evers, M.D., director of Markey Cancer Center.