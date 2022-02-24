March 2022 Business Calendar Highlights for Lexington KY

Want to network and meet fellow professionals in a wide array of sectors in March 2022 in Lexington KY?

Below is a sampling of Lexington KY’s Business Calendar opportunities for March of 2022.

MAR 3

Women Leading Kentucky Roundtable Luncheon, Noon, Grand Reserve. Featured speakers are Billie and Lisa Dollins.

FRI MAR 4

Join 50+ small businesses within Greyline Station for an evening of food, drinks,music, and networking at the Women in Small Biz Block Party.

TUE MAR 8

Women Empowering Business-Andover Chapter, 12:15, RE/MAX Creative Realty.

Commerce Lexington’s 2022 EMERGE Conference is scheduled for Tuesday, March 8, in person at Central Bank Center. Headlining this year’s conference will be Chris Clews, a speaker and author of the book series What 80s Pop Culture Teaches Us About Today’s Workplace. The morning speaker is Colene Elridge (aka Coach Colene), the CEO of Be More Consulting and founder of the EmpowHer Conference.

WED MAR 9

Women Leading Kentucky will present an Executive Presence Workshop with Laura Boison.

MAR 16

Kentucky League of Cities has organized the first-ever Women in City Government Summit for March 16 and March 17.

MAR 24

Women Leading Kentucky Roundtable Luncheon, Noon, Grand Reserve. Featured speakers are Raquel and Bishop Carter.

TUE MAY 24

Bluegrass Tomorrow’s Annual Vision Awards Breakfast has been rescheduled to Tuesday May 24 at Griffin Gate Marriott.

