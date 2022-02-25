Lexington Restaurant News March 2022: What opened, what closed, what’s new?

Join our Facebook group, Ace Eats Out, to keep up with the latest restaurant news.

The breakfast battle rages on in Lexington as two more contenders joined the fray in Parlor Doughnuts and Biscuit Belly. Not to be outdone, North Lime is serving up “Donut Madness” in March — two North Lime donut specials face off every day till one delicious donut is crowned the champion. Each donut special purchased counts toward its daily score total. Brackets are due before March begins.

Meanwhile, March will kick off with Mardi Gras, followed by St. Patrick’s Day, and an extensive sampling of options for both will be shared at acemagazinelex.com. Christ Church Cathedral has dedicated its March 1 Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper as a celebration in honor of Chef Tom Yates.

BIRTHS

Ghost kitchens have long been popular in Lexington, which is an infamous testing ground for chain and franchise concepts. Some local commercial space shares are also occasionally referred to as ghost kitchens, but the concept for those is more one of “culinary roommates.” The popular Baby Face Grub serves out of the back door of Wild Thyme in Chinoe. Zuckerman’s offers Jewish Deli Fare out of the Lynagh’s space near campus. And fans of David Chang’s Momofuku in NYC will notice that Fuku has now been added to all of Lexington’s delivery platforms. Fuku began as a secret sandwich at Momofuku Noodle Bar in NYC and Lexington’s new kitchen is the first of more than 50 that Fuku plans to launch in 2022.

Kyoto’s Japanese Kitchen has opened on Tates Creek, and TKK’s Fried Chicken has opened on South Limestone.

New boutique butcher shop VanMeter James has opened on Main, specializing in certified Angus; catering is expected to be added in the Spring.

OBITS

Bayleaf Diaspora Kitchen has closed in its current iteration of ready-to-heat prepped meals so that the chef could accept a new opportunity. Stay tuned.

TRANSITIONS

Busalacchi Treats is expanding to add Cafe Emporio by Busalacchi, a general store and eatery.

County Club and Proud Mary BBQ have both re-opened for their seasons after a long winter’s nap, and Sidebar has re-opened after recent renovations.

El Cid has added brunch.

Glean Kentucky’s executive director Stephanie Wooten recently announced the organization’s search for her replacement, saying “My last decade with Glean Kentucky, first as a Board Member and then as the organization’s first full-time employee, has brought me some of the most rewarding and joy-filled experiences of my life.” A replacement is expected to be named by July.

Fans of Sawyer’s Downtown Bar & Grill at its former Festival Market location (if you know the corner’s history) can watch construction progress at the new location at City Center.

COMING SOON

Andy’s Frozen Custard is currently under construction at S. Broadway. Not enough dairy for ya? Buzzed Bull Creamery is coming to the Summit. If rumors are to be believed, Chicken Salad Chick will add a Hamburg location later this year.

Old School Coffee is planning a second Lexington location, at Fayette Mall.

The Peach Cobbler Factory was founded in Nashville in 2013 by Tamira Edgerton and Juan Edgerton. Lexington will be part of a new eight-store commitment in Indiana, Kentucky, and Texas. More than seventy new locations in thirteen states have been announced in the last six months.

South of Wrigley will be bringing Chicago meats to the Southland corridor soon.

WATCH

Lexington chef Samantha Fore says, “Catch me on @foodnetwork soon to see if @bobbyflay gets beeeeeat,” (Monday February 28 and Thursday March 10).

