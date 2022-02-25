How to Celebrate Mardi Gras 2022 in Lexington KY

Mardi Gras comes late in 2022, and will be observed on Tuesday, March 1. Warm and sunny weather is (currently) in the Fat Tuesday forecast, a Mardi Gras rarity in Lexington.

Wondering what to do, where to eat, or what’s happening for Mardi Gras? Below is a small sampling of how to celebrate Mardi Gras 2022 in the Lexington, KY area.

All programming is subject to change in accordance with local community guidelines; always confirm with the venue.

Where to eat for Mardi Gras 2022?

Bayou Bluegrass/Copper Roux has crawfish pre-order and Cajun Cuisine on Tuesday March 1, 2022. Visit their page and click “Reserve” to arrange pickup or dine-in.

Bourbon n’ Toulouse is celebrating Mardi Gras week because the good times just can’t be confined to one day. On Fat Tuesday itself, they will be offering Alligator Etouffee, King Cake, and Shrimp Creole. They have announced that while they will not have their “annual crawfish boil on Fat Tuesday this year. Don’t worry…we will continue the tradition later on this spring at our 2nd location that will be opening in March! [2022]”

Gumbo Ya Ya has downsized to only one location, but their Brannon Crossing location plans to celebrate in style with an extended Fat Tuesday menu, free slices of King Cake, beads, and giveaways.

J. Render’s is serving up a special four-course Mardi Gras dinner menu. They will be serving gumbo, shrimp etouffee, jambalaya, and king cake from Donut Days.

Lady Remoulade has Live Crawfish coming in from Louisiana for this Fat Tuesday y’all. A curbside pickup/tent will be out front at their N. Broadway location (the former site of Flag Fork Herb Farm).

Proud Mary BBQ has reopened for the season and the Mardi Gras fun begins at 3 pm on March 1 2022. Boiled crawfish will be available by the pound and a Mardi Gras buffet will include fried catfish, red beans and rice, boudin balls, jambalaya and more.

Ramsey’s is hosting their 1st Annual Crawfish Eating Contest on Fat Tuesday, 6:30pm Tuesday, March 1st! Signup begins Friday, February 25, at noon. All sign ups will need to be done in person, at the location you wish to compete. $10 entry fee will be due at the time of signup.

Selma’s Catering at Liberty Road Cafe is offering a Mardi Gras menu on both Monday AND Fat Tuesday. Items will include Red Beans and Rice, Fried Fish Sandwiches, Sea Bass Étouffée, and more.

