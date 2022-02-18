Fayette Alliance offers Smart Growth Program

Smart Growth

Interested in learning about smart, sustainable growth? Do you have input on how Lexington uses natural resources? Do you want Lexington to build more affordable homes in walkable, bike-friendly neighborhoods with increased access to transportation options?

Join Fayette Alliance’s new Smart Growth Ambassadors program to learn how to be an advocate for smart, sustainable, growth at City Hall, in your neighborhood, and beyond.

Orientation is scheduled for Tuesday, March 1 and Tuesday, March 8.