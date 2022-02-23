BUSINESS: Applications Open for $5.3 million in ARPA Funding

More than 150 tourism and destination-marketing organizations in Kentucky are eligible to receive funding to directly support the economic recovery of the tourism industry. Funding will be distributed by the Department of Tourism beginning the week of March 11 and will be based on the respective county’s share of the overall tourism economic impact. Eligible tourism and destination-marketing organizations can apply at the tourism website. Tourism is an $8.9 billion industry that supports economic growth in Kentucky.

