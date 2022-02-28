Ace March 2022 Digital Edition

Ace March 2022 Digital Edition

In the March 2022 issue of Ace Magazine, we honor our beloved colleague and friend, Chef Tom Yates, who passed away in February. And celebrate his life with one of his favorite St. Patrick’s Day recipes.
 

Plus, see what all is happening in Lexington, including:

Business

Ace Eats Out

Arts & Entertainment

Campus

Ace Archives

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR