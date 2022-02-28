Ace March 2022 Digital Edition

In the March 2022 issue of Ace Magazine, we honor our beloved colleague and friend, Chef Tom Yates, who passed away in February. And celebrate his life with one of his favorite St. Patrick’s Day recipes.
Plus, see what all is happening in Lexington, including:
Business
- Don’t miss our monthly business calendar, read about a generous financial gift for Markey Cancer Center, and see which UK students earned prize money during a recent sales competition.
- Have some ideas on how to improve Lexington? Join Fayette Alliance’s new program.
- See how Kentucky tourism is bouncing back after COVID.
Ace Eats Out
- Find out all the latest in Lexington restaurant openings.
Arts & Entertainment
- Check out some great reads by Christopher Spitzmiller and local author, Lee Cole.
- See where a popular local sculpture will be moving soon.
Campus
- See how much money a local high school raised, just by dancing!
- FCPS students flex their science muscles.
Ace Archives
- From 2001, a story highlighting a local sportswriting legend.