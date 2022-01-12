What’s Open, What’s Closed on Martin Luther King Day 2022 in Lexington, KY? Are celebrations still happening this year?

Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on Monday, January 17, 2022.

What’s Open, What’s Closed on MLK Day, 2022 in Lexington, KY?

CITY

All U.S. banks and most (but not all) local Lexington banks are closed for the MLK holiday. Please call specific locations for special hours.

Fayette County Public Schools and offices are closed for MLK Day on Monday, January 17, 2022.

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government offices will be closed on Monday, January 17, 2021.

All Lexington Public Libraries are closed for MLK Day.

On Monday, January 17, Lextran will operate on normal weekday service. Due to the Freedom March, Lextran buses will load and unload on High Street from approximately 9:05 am – 11:30 am with several routes detoured. The Downtown Transit Center will not be accessible for buses during this time. Lextran Customer Service will be open normal weekday hours, from 6:00 am – 6:00 pm. Additionally, the Loudon Administrative Building will be closed in observance of the holiday. Lextran buses will return to loading and unloading on Vine Street and routes will return to regular service once the Freedom March ends. See Lextran’s website for more information.

No trash collection on Monday, January 17, 2022. The makeup date is Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

MAIL

Post Offices are closed in observance of the holiday on Monday, January 17, 2022. There is no mail delivery or pickup for the holiday.

FedEx will deliver and locations are open on Monday, January 17, 2022. However, FedEx Express services will be modified. UPS services will also remain open on Martin Luther King Day.

MLK Day at a Glance – Monday, January 17, 2022

Lexington’s MLK Day celebration will continue with an in person Freedom March beginning at 10 a.m. at the Lexington Central Bank Center, following a virtual program that will take place on Youtube at noon. Pre-registration for the march is recommended and face masks are required regardless of vaccination status.