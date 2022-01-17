Lexington Native Kentucker Audley’s new movie is Strawberry Mansion

Variety calls Kentucker Audley’s new movie, Strawberry Mansion, a low-budget, lo-fi fantasy with a high-concept.

Audley, née Andrew Nenninger, grew up in Lexington, attending Mary Queen and then Lexington Catholic. “When I left Kentucky, I wanted to keep the state with me,” he says, hence the name change.

Strawberry Mansion, in theaters February 18 and available digitally February 25, is what Hollywood Reporter calls “an intentionally light respite from the painful times that we’re living in right now. As other independent films try to capture this cultural and political moment, Audley and Birney are more interested in presenting a tale that is timeless. It’s a candy-colored storybook that wants nothing more than to put you at ease.”