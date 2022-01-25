Lexington Health & Outdoor News – February 2022

In MEMORY: Baptist Health President Bill Sisson

Mayor Linda Gorton writes, I am sad to hear our community has lost Baptist Health Lexington President Bill Sisson. He was a great advocate and partner for Lexington, making important contributions to the healthcare of our citizens.

He was integral in our City’s fight against COVID-19, making sure Baptist Health Lexington was working together with other healthcare providers to make sure we were doing our best to battle the virus.

We will keep his family, friends, and the Baptist Health Lexington team in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Feeling Flu-ish in Fayette?

You can get your free flu shot by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday or Friday in Lexington Fayette Health Department’s Public Health Clinic, 650 Newtown Pike, by calling 859-288-2483.

Lab-confirmed cases only reflect a small percentage of flu cases actually in Lexington. Many providers use rapid testing, which is not required to be reported to state/local health departments.

The flu is expected to continue to spread throughout the winter.

City Seeks Input from Community on Healthy Food Access

Mayor Linda Gorton is asking Lexington residents to share their thoughts and ideas on the accessibility of affordable, healthy food throughout the city.

“As a nurse, I know just how important a healthy diet is,” Gorton said. “Too many of our residents face food access barriers, and my team and I are trying to make food — particularly healthy food —more accessible and affordable for our most vulnerable residents.”

Following a recommendation made in late 2020 by the Commission for Racial Justice and Equality, the City has placed more emphasis on improving food access and healthy food options.

“We are working our way through each recommendation made by the Commission for Racial Justice and Equality,” Gorton said. “The Health Disparities Subcommittee identified food access as an area of needed improvement for our city. We want to hear from community members on ways we can make food more accessible, and how we can encourage folks to eat healthier.”

Residents can share their opinions in two ways – by participating in one of five focus groups, and by completing an online survey. Residents are welcome to attend any of the five in-person focus group meetings listed below. All participants will be required to wear a face mask for in-person meetings.

Black & Williams Neighborhood Center, 498 Georgetown Street, at 5:30 p.m. on February 15

Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center, 300 East Third Street, at 5:30 p.m. on February 22

Virtual Zoom Meeting at Noon on March 8. Zoom link will be made available at a later date.

As the new City’s Equity and Implementation Officer, Tiffany Brown is implementing the recommendations made by the Commission. “Food insecurity is a challenge that Lexington is facing head on,” she said. “We need input from the community on how to make nutritious food more accessible in our neighborhoods.”

FEB 3 Friends of Red River Gorge First Thursday Meeting, 7 pm, West Sixth

FEB 6 Kentucky Health and Wellness Expo, Noon to 5 pm, Beaumont Gym on Georgian Way

On your Mark!

Baby, it’s cold outside, but registration is now open for Lexington’s July 4, 2022 Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run.

The 46th annual races will use the updated courses rolled out last year that proved popular with runners.

Last year, University of Kentucky track stand-out Katy Kunc set a new womens course record in the race.

Parks & Recreation is exploring ways for racers to train together and build community leading into July’s race, with more information to be announced later.

BLUEGRASS 10,000 IN-PERSON

* Registration $35 (last day to register: July 3)

* No packet pickups on race day. A limited quantity of shirts will be ordered. Once they are sold out, no additional shirts will be ordered.

* Race starts are 7:25 a.m. (wheelchairs) and 7:30 a.m. (runners)

* Start/finish line: near Main Street/Limestone intersection, downtown Lexington

* Participant race results can be tracked by using the RaceJoy app.

* Friends, family, and spectators are invited to come downtown and watch the race. They can also cheer along virtually and watch the race results on the RaceJoy app. Spectators must watch from the sidewalk and should not block the route or finish line.

* Awards ceremony will take place at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse plaza

* Awards are given to the overall top male and female for the foot race and wheelchair divisions. Age category winners are announced and receive their trophy following the overall awards. Awards determined by the official race timer, Good Times Racing.

* Times for overall awards will be announced on Lexington Parks & Recreation’s social media

* The Bluegrass 10,000 is a footrace; however, wheelchair participants are encouraged to participate. Wheelchair and crank participants are governed by NWAA sanctions.

* There are no age requirements to participate. Participants must independently run, walk or use a wheelchair (wheelchair division). Running strollers are allowed.

* No pets, roller skates, in-line skates, bicycles, scooters, or skateboards are allowed.

BLUEGRASS 10,000 VIRTUAL

* The virtual race can be completed at any time until July 4

* Virtual participants can use the RaceJoy app to upload their results.

* No awards will be given to virtual runners. Please come to any packet pick-up to receive your race shirt.

FUN RUN

* Registration $25

* One mile race for those who want to run or walk

* Start location is parallel to the Bluegrass 10,000 with end at the same finish line

* Strollers are allowed in the Fun Run. No pets, roller skates, in-line skates,

bicycles, scooters, or skateboards are allowed.

This article also appears on page 14-15 of the February 2022 print edition of Ace.

