Lexington Arts & Entertainment News – February 2022

LISTEN

The 8th Lexi Music Awards will be held Sunday, February 6, 2022, at the historic Lyric Theatre at 6pm (with after-party to be held at Goodwood Lexington at 8pm). Venue of the Year nominees include Austin City Saloon, The Burl, Manchester Music Hall, and the Twisted Cork. Music Store nominees include the Doo Wop Shop, the Drum Center of Lexington, Willcutt Guitars, and Willis Music of Lexington.

The Lexington Chamber Chorale will welcome the Kentucky State University Concert Choir in “Unity Through Music,” on February 20, a celebration of Unity during Black History Month. Each choir will sing a set of songs and then join to sing a few selections together. They will also use a repertoire based on the Influenza Pandemic of 1918 and a celebration of recovery from COVID-19.

READ

Kentucky author Bobbie Ann Mason’s essay, “Mayfield, Before and After,” has been published in The New Yorker. She writes, “When I imagine the tornado’s path, I can’t help picturing the area as it was when I lived there. The twister started in Arkansas, to the southwest, traveled to the candle factory, and then ripped along U.S. Highway 45, the same route we always took into town.

The feed mill where my father and my grandfather did all the farm business was less than a mile along the way. The railroad track, which once ran from New Orleans to Chicago, lies parallel to the highway. In 1896, a set of quintuplets was born near the feed mill. The quints were such a phenomenon that every train stopped there so that passengers could see them. I once wrote a novel inspired by the tragedy of those babies. They were part of my world, my landscape, my history.”

Silas House’s latest short story, “Neon Moon,” has been published in the new issue of Tri-Quarterly. (He writes, “The boy is seventeen and works at the Neon Moon, a dance hall way out in horse country, while he gets his GED. Fox has dropped out of school because people made too much fun of him there.”) House’s next novel, Lark Ascending, will be published in September 2022.

WATCH

Variety calls Kentucker Audley’s new movie, Strawberry Mansion, a low-budget, lo-fi fantasy with a high-concept. Audley, née Andrew Nenninger, grew up in Lexington, attending Mary Queen and then Lexington Catholic. “When I left Kentucky, I wanted to keep the state with me,” he says, hence the name change.

Strawberry Mansion, in theaters February 18 and available digitally February 25, is what Hollywood Reporter calls “an intentionally light respite from the painful times that we’re living in right now. As other independent films try to capture this cultural and political moment, Audley and Birney are more interested in presenting a tale that is timeless. It’s a candy-colored storybook that wants nothing more than to put you at ease.”

WRITE

Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Appalachian Writers’ Workshop at the Hindman Settlement School. Faculty has been announced for poetry, creative nonfiction, and novel alongside afternoon session leaders and Keynote Address presenter, journalist and author Beth Macy. The 45th annual gathering at the Forks of Troublesome is July 24-29.

LIVE MUSIC

All programming is subject to change in accordance with community guidelines. Confirm all dates and times with the venue.

TUE FEB 1

Brooks Giles 7 pm, Base 249

THU FEB 3

Jeremy McComb & Dan Olsen, 7 pm, Tin Roof

FRI FEB 4

Big Chills Nights 8 pm Girls Girls Girls Burritos

SUN FEB 6

Lost Dog Street Band, 8 pm, The Burl

WED FEB 9

Kyle Tuttle Band with Arkansauce 8 pm The Burl

THU FEB 10

Lauren Mink 8:30 pm Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse

Langhorne Slim 8 pm The Burl

FRI FEB 18

Walker Montgomery 8 pm Manchester Music Hall

SAT FEB 19

Lucinda Williams 8 pm Manchester Music Hall

RESCHEDULED FOR APRIL 7

SUN FEB 20

Drew Baldridge 8 pm The Burl

FRI FEB 25

The Local Honeys 8 pm The Burl

SAT FEB 26

The Wooks Album Release, 8 pm, The Burl

AROUND THE CORNER

Mar 25 Ian Noe, The Burl

Mar 27 Buddy Guy, Lexington Opera House

Apr 5 Leo Kottke, Lyric Theatre

Apr 9 Elton John, Rupp

Apr 23 Robyn Hitchcock (solo), The Burl

Apr 23 Chris Stapleton, Commonwealth Stadium

Apr 25 Son Volt, The Burl

Apr 28 Los Lobos, The Burl

May 20 Tears for Fears, Riverbend

