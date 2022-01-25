Ace Eats Out – What Lexington Eats – February 2022

February is one of those little-sung months made better by food. There’s Mardi Gras and pancake suppers and Valentine’s with all the sweet and savory indulgences your hearts desire. And best of all, Spring is right around the corner.

TRANSITIONS

Azur has reopened after a brief hiatus for remodeling. Life just got twice as nice for fans of Bourbon n Toulouse who announced they are expanding to add a second location at the former Gumbo YaYa location on Broadway, keepin’ it Cajun. Dodd’s Corner in Nicholasville has announced winter hours. They will be “opening on Fridays and Saturdays with fresh milk, local farm eggs, deli, bakery, and pizza” until “Spring gets here.”

COMING SOON

The opening for Bruster’s Ice Cream in Brighton in Hamburg was slowed down by supply chain issues in the construction process, but is expected to open soon.

KPot Korean BBQ is coming soon to the Richmond Road corridor.

Nic and Norman’s is the restaurant brainchild of Walking Dead producer Greg Nicotero and Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon on the show. Their locations feature art/photography by Reedus (big bald head on instagram). Lexington is a logical choice for the opening, as Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman is a Kentucky native and grew up nearby. In a 2012 Ace interview, he says, Kentucky might not have inspired the zombie apocalypse, but he agrees it does inform the distinct southern culture of both the comic and the series. “You see a lot of stories set out in Los Angeles and New York,” adding, “I thought it would be a lot more interesting to tell a story about Middle Americans. The cast of The Walking Dead is from places like Kentucky and Georgia and places like that. They are very much more trying to survive than solve the problem. I think that made the story that much more interesting.” (Actress Melissa McBride who plays Carol on the series is a Lexington native.)

The menu reads, “As artists, we are passionate about creating special moments. Beyond the screen, we recognize that this often happens while enjoying a great meal in the company of family and friends.”

It’s never too early in the season to start thinking about food trucks and West Sixth has announced their Cantina Food Truck, specializing in burritos and tacos. It will be stationed at the West Sixth Farm in Frankfort, but you can expect to see it on Lexington’s streets too.

This article also appears on page 17 of the February 2022 print edition of Ace.

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889