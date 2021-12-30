Where to Eat, Drink, and Celebrate New Year’s 2022 in Lexington

BY RYAN WHITT

The end of 2021 is worth celebrating. Struggling to make last minute plans for New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day? Will there be ways to celebrate the end of this crazy year in Lexington? You bet! Below is a sampling of ways to celebrate New Year’s whether that’s with a craft brew, live music, or a special NYE food menu.

Two years into pandemic-related community guidelines, you will find many more New Year’s dining and carryout options available for Lexington in 2022 than there were last year. New Year’s Eve falls on Friday December 31 and New Year’s Day falls on Saturday January 1 for 2022, which may affect typical weekend lunch and brunch hours for many Lexington restaurants. Typical Saturday and Sunday brunch hours may also be affected. (Call ahead to confirm.)

With Lexington restaurants and caterers still facing staffing shortages and supply chain issues, it’s never too soon to start evaluating your holiday dining options, especially if you would like to leave the cooking (and maybe the cleanup) to someone else.

New Year’s Eve falls on Friday December 31 2021. Ringing into 2022, New Year’s Day falls on Saturday, January 1.

A sampling of Friday, New Year’s Eve (2021) and Saturday, New Year’s Day (2022) festivities follows. Disclaimer: this is an ongoing, frequently updated list. Details subject to change. Call each individual establishment for more details.

New Year’s Eve 2021 Dining in Lexington (ringing in 2022)

Azur honors their yearly tradition with a special New Year’s Eve menu. Enjoy live music from Matt Castle while you enjoy a four-course meal, starting at $90 per person. The kitchen closes at 10 p.m. Friday night.

Brick Oven Pizzeria’s New Year’s Party starts at 9 p.m. and lasts until 1 a.m. on December 31, with live music from Southside Underground.

Drake’s is open and offering $15 bottles of La Marca Prosecco all day. Walk-ins welcome.

Dudley’s has a 3-course dinner on New Year’s Eve with multiple entree choices including slow-cooked pork loin, dry aged duck, and Ora King salmon. Reservations are required.

Fiddletree Kitchen and Bar will host a NYE bash with live music by Will Toy, plus food and drinks.

Raise a glass to the at The Grove. Table reservations on the Melodeon, and general tickets for entrance into Harvey’s. Table tickets include: bottle(s) of wine, charcuterie, and an Uber gift card!

Harry’s will offer the standard menu. Walk-ins welcome.

Honeywood is open regular hours December 31, 2021 but will be closed on January 1, 2022.

J. Renders Southern Table & Bar gets groovy with a 70s themed throwback New Year’s Eve party, starting at 8 p.m. Friday. Dance the night away in bell bottoms to live music from Ben & Corey, and when you get hungry enjoy their special 4 course menu.

The Kentucky Castle is hosting a New Year’s Eve Gala from 7 p.m. December 31, until 12:30 a.m. January 1, 2022. VIPs will receive access to a premium bar, a complementary mini champagne bottle, and a desert cart available until midnight. Ticket sales end December 30, 2021.

The Lexington Diner is serving a special New Year’s Eve Prime Rib Dinner beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Malibu Jack’s is hosting an exclusive night of games and attractions! Live Dj, party favors, snacks, drinks and more! Limited tickets available. If the event is not sold out, tickets may be available at the door.

Malone’s is offering a New Year’s Eve chef-feature, a Filet & Crab Napoleon as well as various wine specials on December 31, 2021. Reservations are recommended, and end at 10 p.m.

Minglewood hosts a Phish live stream beginning at 8 pm and will serve lemonade cocktail specials all night.

Join OBC Kitchen for a chef-driven dinner menu on New Year’s Eve until 10 p.m. Friday, when their “Bourbon and Bubbles” event begins, with drink specials and live music by The Slick Floors.

Texas de Brazil is serving their dinner menu, with dinner pricing, all day long on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, beginning at 3 pm both days.

Zim’s Café is open on December 31st from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. but is closed on January 1st.

Looking for a hotel over New Year’s weekend?

21c Museum Hotel is hosting a New Year’s Bash on December 31, beginning at 9:30 p.m. The main gallery will be used as a dance floor with a DJ. VIP Cabanas with private servers are available for a limited time if reserved.

The Campbell House is offering holiday weekend specials.

Lexington Griffin Gate Marriott Resort & Spa has room specials, and their limited holiday cocktail special “Santa’s Little Helper” has its last night on the menu January 1. All proceeds from buying “Santa’s Little Helper” are donated to the Lexington Humane Society.

New Year’s Eve 2021 at Lexington’s Bars and Breweries

Banners is taking reservations for their New Year’s Eve bash featuring Boogie G and the Titanics.

Backstretch Bar & Grill is having a New Year’s Eve Party December 31st from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. featuring Richmond – Stone.

Belle’s Cocktail House’s New Year’s Eve party begins Friday at 9 p.m. for ticketed guests, midnight for the public, which ends at 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Special drink specials will be offered throughout the night, and DJ DruFunk will be performing on the second floor for select VIP guests.

New Year’s Eve 2021 at the Burl will include Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, plus special guests Kiana & The Sun Kings and The Fanged Robot

Enjoy Campus Pub’s New Year’s Eve party. There are limited seats available, and reservations will cost $60 (not including tax) per person.

Cellar Bar and Grill’s New Year’s bash features music by the Steve Sizemore Group.

Country Boy Brewing Lexington and Georgetown will be celebrating from open until 1AM with a complementary Super Premium Lager toast at midnight. Remember that until the ball drops, all Cougar Bait proceeds will go back to the KSR Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

Crossings’ New Year’s Eve Countdown Bash begins at 10 p.m. Friday and features an appearance by Cherry Pop. The cost of entry is only $5.

Drake’s Hamburg is serving La Marca Prosecco all day on December 31 to dine-in customers, and on January 1, 2022 customers can enjoy bloody mary and mimosa specials. On New Year’s Eve their hours are extended to close at 1 a.m.

Ethereal Brewing is hosting a Black & Gold New Year’s Eve party.

The NYE Black and White Ball: Bubbles and Bowties is going down at Grand Reserve on 903 Manchester Street, featuring live music by Wesley Saylor and MIRAAGE.

Cherry Bomb is performing live at Kentucky Grill and Horseshoes Saloon on December 31; regular menu will be available with prime rib as a special.

Mirror Twin Brewing Company hosts their New Year’s Eve Bash from 8 p.m. Friday evening until 1 a.m. Saturday. Mirror Twin is raffling off door prizes, including a 55” TV.

Start off your New Year’s Eve at Pivot Brewing at 5 pm. Tickets include a table reservation, a welcome drink, $10 drink voucher per ticket, and a bag of Paradise popcorn. Multiple time slots available.

Make some Pour Decisions at the 6th annual Midnight Masquerade Bash, hosted at 233 East Main Street from December 31st at 7 p.m. through 1 a.m. January 1st. Enjoy champagne, dancing, and dressing up as you countdown the minutes on New Year’s Eve.

There’s something for everyone at The Soundbar’s New Year’s Eve Party, including a dance party with DJ Boogieman, a champagne toast at midnight, and drag shows on the second level. If weather permits, celebrate the night outside on the heated patio. Doors open at 8 p.m. Friday.

Stagger Inn and celebrate New Year’s Eve with “Big Blue” champagne shots at midnight, and music by Shelby Lore.

The Tilted Kilt closes early on New Year’s Eve at 8 p.m. and at 11 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

The Tin Roof is Rockin’ the Roof on New Year’s Eve, with a UK watch party starting at noon December 31, and performances by DJ Miracle, Bill & Kara, and Rosewood Coast throughout the rest of the evening. Pre-sale tickets guarantee entry before 11 p.m. on Friday.

Calamity Jane is performing at The Twisted Cork’s New Year’s Eve Party, beginning at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale at West Sixth Brewing for reservations for their New Year’s Eve party, starting at 7 p.m. Friday, which includes a variety of limited time specials, like a NYE Celebration Platter from Smithtown Seafood. A photo booth wall is set up at the back of the venue for customers (who own their own camera) to take pictures as the night goes on.

Where can you eat on New Year’s Day 2022 in Lexington?



Alfalfa, although closed, will accept carryout orders for their famous New Year’s Day Hoppin’ John. Pickup will be at Julietta Market.

Big City Pizza will be open New Year’s Day.

Corto Lima opens at 11:30 am on New Year’s Day 2022.

Hola Havana, the new Cuban entry off Richmond Road, will be open 4 pm to 9 pm.

Rickhouse Pub in the Distillery District will be open regular hours for New Year’s Day.

Shamrock Bar and Grille is having a New Year’s Day celebration at 9 p.m. on January 1st, featuring a performance by Sorry Atari.

The Stave, near Frankfort, will be open on New Year’s Day 2022 from 11am to 8 pm. Brunch will be served until 3 pm so sleep in, and then come for brunch and the game.

Talon Winery’s outdoor live performance by Randy Kaplan takes advantage of the surprisingly warm winter. Enjoy a bottle of Talon wine and enjoy the performance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 1st. Staff recommends bringing your own picnic blankets or lawn chairs, as seats are limited.

Recover from your New Year’s Eve parties with brunch at World of Beer featuring banana fosters waffles, grilled salmon benedict, and more.

For what’s open, what’s closed in Lexington on New Year’s, click here.

