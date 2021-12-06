Where to Eat Christmas Eve, Christmas Day 2021 in Lexington

Updated: 12/9/21

What if you get hungry sometime during Christmas weekend 2021 in Lexington? Is there anything to eat? Two years into pandemic-related community guidelines, you will find many more holiday dining and carryout options available for Lexington in 2021 than there were last year. Christmas Eve falls on Friday December 24 and Christmas Day falls on Saturday December 25 for 2021, which may affect typical weekend lunch and brunch hours for many Lexington restaurants. (Call ahead to confirm.)

With Lexington restaurants and caterers still facing staffing shortages and supply chain issues, it’s never too soon to start evaluating your holiday dining options, especially if you would like to leave the cooking (and maybe the cleanup) to someone else.

Here’s a sampling of where to eat on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day for Lexington 2021

(all hours and options are subject to change in accordance with community guidelines, and many may sell out or close reservations early. Please confirm with each individual venue.)

Asian Wind in Palomar Centre is open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Athens Lunchroom is open from 11-2 on Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day.

Azur Restaurant & Patio is open 11-3 for lunch and 5-7:30 for dinner on Christmas Eve.

Buddha Lounge is open until 8pm Christmas Eve.

Carson’s Food & Drink will close at 8 pm on Christmas Eve.

The Cheesecake Factory at the Fayette Mall will be open regular hours on Christmas Eve.

Cheng’s Chinese on Clays Mill is open regular hours both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Cracker Barrel will be open until 2 pm on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day. Their Heat n’ Serve Holiday meals are available for pre-order to be picked up between Dec 21-28 and feed up to 10.

Distilled on Jefferson will be closed both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Drake’s will be open from 11-6 Christmas Eve.

Frank and Dino’s downtown is new to Lexington in 2021, and is accepting reservations for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Good Foods Co-op store hours on Christmas Eve are 8am to 6pm. Closed on Christmas Day.

Golden Wok will be open regular hours both days.

IHOP is open for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Lexington Diner is closed Christmas Day and open regular hours on Christmas Eve.

Malone’s will be open from 11am until 8pm Christmas Eve.

OBC Kitchen will be open until 8pm on Christmas Eve.

Panda Cuisine located off Nicholasville Road is open 11am-10pm both Christmas and Christmas Eve.

Peking Bistro in Beaumont Centre will be open until 8 pm on Christmas Day and regular hours Christmas Eve.

P.F. Chang’s will be open until 9 pm on Christmas Eve, they are closed on Christmas Day.

Ramsey’s will close at 4 pm Christmas Eve.

Smithtown Seafood at West Sixth is open until 3 pm on Christmas Eve.

Southland Bagel is closed Christmas Day.

Most Starbucks are open on Christmas Day, but store hours may vary by location. Some locations may also close early on Christmas Eve.

All Waffle House locations are open Christmas Day.

Whole Foods is open 8-7 on Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day.

Wilson’s Grocery and Meat is open from 9-5 on Christmas Eve.

Zim’s Cafe is open until 3 pm on Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas.

A sampling of where to pre-order Christmas 2021 menus:

Athens Lunchroom is once again offering their Christmas dinners with all the fixins’ to go. Choose from roasted herb or fruit-stuffed turkey breast with sage dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, sweet potato casserole, corn pudding, yeast rolls, and don’t forget the gravy. Place your order by 12/22 for pick up by 12/24. Call 263-8533.

Bella Notte’s Christmas Menu includes a full heat-and-serve meal that feeds 6 or 8, featuring pork rib roast, butternut squash soup, sweet potato puree, green beans, and a special walnut torte for dessert.

Broussard’s Delta Kitchen in Georgetown has your choice of either fried turkeys or prime rib au jus with sides including roasted garlic smashies, corn maque choux, green beans with applewood bacon, mac & cheese, and oyster & gator andouille dressing. There are also plenty of dessert options like Italian cream cake, praline cheesecake, and pecan pie a la Tujaque.

Cracker Barrel has Holiday Heat n’ Serve meals available for large or small groups. Options are Prime Rib Family Dinner, Holiday Ham Family Dinner, Holiday Ham Feast serves larger gatherings (8-10 people). Pick up between 12/21–12/28, while supplies last. 24-hour notice required for orders.

Critchfield Meats offers a Christmas Menu with options of whole cooked beef tenderloin, boneless ham, boneless turkey breast and cooked whole turkey. Side dishes include casseroles, corn pudding, mac & cheese, rolls, and more; available in small, medium and large dishes. Layer cakes, fruit & jam cakes, and pies available.

The Fresh Market offers Essential, Traditional, and Ultimate Holiday Meal menus (brunch and dinner) along with a variety of sides. In-store pickup only, December 21-24. Online ordering ends December 21 at 2 pm.

Good Foods Co-op offers single-plate meals to-go, and 2-serving portion options for mains and sides including: turkey, roast, mashed-potatoes and gravy, vegetables, mac & cheese, and more, plus a variety of dessert options. Pre-order deadline is Friday, December 17 (they may stop taking orders earlier if demand is high).

Holly Hill Inn has Holiday lunch and dinner carry-out options. Two course options for lunch, with appetizers and desserts a la carte. Dinner carry-out option of three-courses, featuring a starter, entree, and dessert. Lunch pickup from 11am-1pm Thursday-Sunday; Dinner pickup from 5:30-8:30pm Friday-Saturday.

J. Render’s is offering a full carry-out dinner with smoked ham and all the sides.

Joella’s Hot Chicken offers catering, and family meal packs for groups of four or eight.

La Bonne Vie offers organic holiday meals. The last day to place Christmas orders is December 17th.

Minton’s has a variety of options for your Christmas feast that will feed up to eight. Order herb crusted chicken or pork tenderloin with sides including garlic mashed potatoes, southern green beans, carrots, corn, cranberry chutney, and yeast rolls. Optional appetizers are a pecan crusted bourbon cheese ball, spinach dip, and curried deviled eggs. Plus a full lineup of desserts. Orders need to be picked up on 12/23.

Stein’s by Addie’s on Southland is offering a variety of Take-and-Bake entrees along with sides and desserts. See the full menu on their Facebook page.

Whole Foods offers Holiday Appetizers selections, and Holiday meals including: Prime Rib Meal, Beef Wellington Meal, Lamb Shank Meal, Classic or Organic Roast Turkey Dinner, and even a Chef Chloe Coscarelli’s Vegan Meal. Packages for just sides, desserts, or oven-ready meats available as well. All holiday orders must be placed a minimum of 48 hours ahead of pickup date and time. Order online by December 23 for pickup in-store.

Something Sweet?

Maybe you have the main menu handled, but plan to delegate the holiday desserts to the professionals? Santa has a sampling of those too.

Pre-order cinnamon rolls from The Futile Bakery.

Martine’s Pastries has holiday menu items featuring yule logs, pies, decorated and gingerbread cookies, gift baskets, and more.

Missy’s Pies is taking holiday pre-order for pies, cut-off is 3 days before Christmas, with pickup the day before the holiday. They are closing at 4 pm on Christmas Eve, and are closed Christmas Day.

Will any grocery stores be open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day? No worries, if you forget a last minute ingredient. Here’s what’s open and closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, including a list of grocery stores, post offices, movie theaters, and more.

Do the holidays affect your Trash Collection day? Click here to find out.

Are we missing something? Email [email protected]

