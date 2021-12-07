When is Trash Pickup for Christmas and New Year’s 2021 in Lexington?

Lexington’s Division of Waste Management will adjust its collection schedule for the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s Holidays. As the holidays fall on a weekend this year, the holiday scheduling and makeup days will be different than how they are typically observed.

There will be no collections on Friday, December 24, 2021, Christmas Eve.

There will also be no collections on Monday, December 27, 2021 (the Christmas Day holiday is being observed on Monday).

The makeup day for Christmas Eve will be Wednesday December 22, 2021.

The makeup day for Christmas Day will be Wednesday December 29, 2021.

Those with Friday or Monday service should place their carts out on Tuesday after 4 pm to ensure Wednesday collection on the makeup days.

The New Year’s Day 2022 holiday will be observed on Friday December 31. There will be no collection on Friday December 31, 2021. The makeup day for the New Year’s holiday is Wednesday December 29.

Treecycle This: How to Recycle Your Christmas Tree in Lexington?

Christmas trees can be recycled with yard waste. Put trees on the curb for normal collection day. Make sure all ornaments and tinsel are removed from the tree. Contact LexCall 3-1-1, or 425-2255 if your Christmas Tree is not collected on your normal collection day.

Apartments and businesses should call LexCall for information on Christmas tree pickup.

Fayette County residents can recycle holiday lights and other electronics such as computers, monitors and televisions at the city’s Electronic Recycling Center at 1306 Versailles Road.

