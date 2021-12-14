When are Christmas 2021 Church Services Lexington KY

Updated: 12/14/21

When will Lexington Kentucky churches host their Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Services for 2021? Midnight masses and in-person Christmas Eve and Christmas Day celebrations will return to most Lexington churches this holiday season. Christmas Eve falls on a Friday this year and Christmas Day falls on a Saturday. Two years into the pandemic, many Lexington area churches may also offer virtual or televised services, in addition to (or instead of) in-person worship. Check local listings.

Below is a small sampling of churches in the Lexington area with their service times.

All times and services are subject to change in accordance with community guidelines. Please be sure to confirm worship service times and programs with the church.

CHRISTMAS EVE is Friday December 24 2021

Beaumont Presbyterian Church at 1070 Lane Allen Rd. Lexington, KY is celebrating Christmas Eve with both in-person and virtual worship services at 6 pm. Masks are required.

Broadway Baptist Church at 2500 Harrodsburg Rd Lexington, KY invites you to Broadway’s Christmas Eve Candlelight Service — the Christmas story, Lord’s Supper, and Christmas carols by Candlelight – use entrance “A”.

Centenary United Methodist Church at 2800 Tates Creek Rd Lexington, KY invites the community to Christmas Eve Candlelight Services, offered at 5 pm, 7 pm , and 11 pm.

Central Christian Church at 205 E. Short Street offers two Christmas Eve worship services, at 5 pm and 11 pm.

Crossroads Christian Church at Andover at 4128 Todds Rd. Lexington, KY invites the community to a 60-minute, family-friendly, immersive experience about how the birth of Jesus changes everything—it changes chaos to peace, fear to love, despair to hope, doubt to faith. Services are at 2 pm and again at 4 pm.

Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd at 533 East Main St. Lexington, KY is offering two services for their Holy Eucharist at 7 pm and 11 pm on Christmas Eve.

Christmas candlelight services are a tradition at Immanuel Baptist. Find hope, find home, find peace, and the joy of Christmas. Times and Locations: Tates Creek Campus: 1 pm, 3 pm, 5 pm. Services at the Armstrong Mill Campus are at 3 pm.

Pax Christi Catholic Church at 4001 Victoria Way Lexington, KY is hosting Friday, December 24: Christmas Eve Masses at 4 p.m., 7 p.m. and Midnight (there will be no noon Friday Mass). The 4 p.m. Mass includes the Children’s Pageant presented by the First Communion FaithWalk class. Currently, no RSVPs are expected to be required in advance for 2021 Christmas Eve. But please arrive early for the 4 and 7 p.m. Christmas Eve Masses.

Saint Luke United Methodist at 2351 Alumni Dr. Lexington, KY invites the community to two Candlelight Christmas Eve Services with choir, special message, and more at 3:30pm and 5:30pm. The 3:30 Christmas Eve service will be followed by a cookie reception and the 5:30pm Service will be followed by a special St. Luke family Christmas Dinner at 6:30pm. Guests are asked to bring a dessert in a disposable pan (and pre-sliced if necessary) and the church will provide fried chicken, sides, rolls and drinks.

South Elkhorn Christian Church at 4343 Harrodsburg Rd. Lexington, KY hosts two candlelight services on Friday, Christmas Eve filled with scripture, song and candlelight, 4 pm and 8 pm. The service closes in the song and silence of Holy Night, holding candles to welcome the Christ child.

CHRISTMAS DAY is Saturday December 25 2021

Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd at 533 East Main St. Lexington, KY will celebrate the Christmas Eucharist at 10 am on Saturday Christmas morning.

Pax Christi Catholic Church at 4001 Victoria Way Lexington, KY will celebrate Christmas Day Mass at 9:30 a.m. (there will be no Saturday 5 p.m. Mass).

To advertise in Ace’s online Christmas, New Year’s, and holiday directories for Lexington KY, call 859.225.4889 for rates and options.