What’s Open, What’s Closed for New Year’s 2022 in Lexington

By Ryan Whitt

What’s open, what’s closed on New Year’s Eve 2021 and New Year’s Day 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky? Because the holiday falls on a weekend this year, scheduling changes and hours of operation may be different than usual. Confirm with each individual outlet.

New Year’s Eve 2021 falls on Friday, December 31, 2021. New Year’s Day is on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Because the holiday falls on a weekend, Sunday hours may also be impacted at some establishments.

GROCERIES & SHOPPING

ALDI stores are closed on New Year’s Day and many will close early on New Year’s Eve. Check with individual stores.

Costco will be closed on Saturday, New Year’s Day, January 1, 2022. (As of now, they do expect to be open on the Martin Luther King Holiday in January).

Fayette Mall will open many restaurants and stores on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day but selected stores may opt to close. Check with each individual establishment.

The Fresh Market is open New Year’s Day in Lansdowne.

Lexington area Kroger locations are open regular hours both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Sam’s Club will close on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2022.

Trader Joe’s closes early at 5 pm on New Year’s Eve. Trader Joe’s will be closed on New Year’s Day, Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Most Walmart, Walgreens, Target, and CVS locations are expected to be open New Year’s Day 2022.

Whole Foods in the Summit at Fritz Farm will be open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

CITY SERVICES

Many banks will remain open on New Year’s Eve; however, hours will vary from normal branch hours. New Year’s Day is a Federal Reserve Bank holiday, so banks are closed.

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government offices are closed on New Year’s Day.

All Lexington Public Library locations close at 5 pm on New Year’s Eve and remain closed on New Year’s Day.

The following Lextran routes will not operate on New Year’s Day:

Route 14 – UK Blue and White

Route 15 – Red Mile

Route 16 – Southland Drive

Route 17 – Northside Connector

Route 18 – Centre Parkway Connector

Route 22 – Mercer Road

Route 24 – Old Frankfort Pike

Route 27 – UK Yellow

Route 51 – Night – Woodhill Drive

Route 52 – Night – Georgetown Road

Route 58 – Night – Versailles Road

Route 59 – Night – Eastland

New Year’s TRASH PICKUP IN LEXINGTON

The New Year’s Day 2022 holiday will be observed on Friday December 31. There will be no collection on Friday December 31, 2021.

PHARMACIES

Most CVS locations are open December 31 and January 1. Call ahead to your local CVS for specific pharmacy hours.

Most Walgreens are open January 1, but hours vary by location.

POST OFFICES

Post Office locations nationwide will be closed on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2022, which is a federal holiday, and a Saturday. All Post Office locations will open and resume regular mail delivery on Monday January 3, 2022.

SHIPPING

FedEx is open but operates on a modified schedule and hours on New Year’s Eve, closed on New Year’s Day.

UPS is open and operates on New Year’s Eve, closed on New Year’s Day.

A sampling of special fast-food and pizza hours on New Year’s Eve 2021 and New Year’s Day 2022 in Lexington include the following:

(Call ahead. Hours are subject to change.)

A&W closes early at 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and is operating on regular hours January 1st.

Burger King doesn’t open until 10:30 a.m. New Year’s Day but will be closing at regular hours both nights.

Chick-fil-A opens at 6 a.m. on New Year’s Eve and at 10 a.m. on New Year’s Day and closes at 4 p.m. on both days.

Mad Mushroom will be open regular hours New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

McDonalds closes at 8 p.m. Friday night and opens at 8 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Raising Cane’s closes at 3 p.m. New Year’s Eve and will be closed New Year’s Day.

Taco Bell is open regular hours on New Year’s Eve and opens at noon on New Year’s Day.

Wendy’s closes at 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve and will not be open for breakfast New Year’s Day, instead opening at 10 a.m. for lunch.

