What’s Open, What’s Closed, Christmas 2021 in Lexington

What’s Open and What’s Closed in Lexington during the Christmas 2021 weekend? With 2021 staffing shortages and supply chain issues affecting hours of operation and schedules, all times and dates are subject to change. Confirm with each individual outlet.

GROCERIES/MARKETS

Fresh Market will be closing at 7pm on Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day.

Good Foods on Southland Drive will be open on Christmas Eve from 8am to 6pm. Closed on Christmas Day.

Kroger stores in Lexington will be open until 7:00 Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day. Kroger Pharmacies will close at 7 pm.

Lexington Liquor Barn locations are open 10-6 Christmas Day and 8-10 Christmas Eve.

Meijer in Lexington will be closed on Christmas and open until 7 pm Christmas Eve.

All three Target stores in Lexington will be open until 8 pm Christmas Eve and reopen on December 26.

Lexington’s Total Wine is closed Christmas Day and open until 8 pm Christmas Eve.

Trader Joe’s will close at 5 pm Christmas Eve.

Walmart Lexington locations are closed Christmas Day and open until 8 pm Christmas Eve.

Whole Foods will be open until 7 pm Christmas Eve.

Walgreens locations that are open 24-hours will also be open Christmas Day. Non 24-hour locations will be open normal hours on Christmas Eve and will close at 6 pm on Christmas Day.

GOVERNMENT AND SERVICES

Banks will be closed on Saturday, Christmas Day, December 25, 2021. Many banks may observe the Christmas Day holiday on Friday Christmas Eve, and some may be open with modified hours on Christmas Eve. Check with your Lexington bank and branch, times may vary.

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government offices will observe the Christmas Holiday and be closed on Friday, December 24.

Lexington Post Offices will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Fed Ex and UPS operate normal delivery service on Christmas Eve, but no pickup or delivery service on Christmas Day. For Amazon deliveries, December 22 is the last day for free delivery and December 23 is the last day for free one-day delivery by December 24.

Lexington Public Libraries will be closed on Friday, Christmas Eve and Saturday, Christmas Day.

LexTran’s Loudon Administrative Building will be closed on December 23 and Christmas Eve. Lextran Customer Service is open from 8 am – 4 pm on Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day. It will run its normal schedule Christmas Eve, and a reduced schedule for Christmas Day.

Trash collection days have changed with the Christmas holiday. Click here for details.

RETAIL/SHOPPING

Best Buy will be open until 9 pm Christmas Eve.

Costco is open 9 am until 5 pm on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day.

Fayette Mall will be open on Christmas Eve from 8 am-5 pm, closed on Christmas Day. The mall reopens on December 26 at 9 am. Individual store hours may vary.

The Summit at Fritz Farm will close at 10 pm Christmas Eve.

CHRISTMAS MOVIE OPTIONS

Cinemark Fayette Mall will be open Christmas Day.

Movie Tavern at Brannon Crossing will be showing movies Christmas Day starting at 10:40 am.

Regal Cinemas will be open on Christmas Day.

Movies expected to be released in theaters in time for the Christmas weekend include The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney and starring Ben Affleck. Also on tap is Spider-Man: No Way Home (Dec 17); and the Matrix Resurrections (Dec 22).

Treecycle This: How to Recycle Your Christmas Tree in Lexington?

Christmas trees can be recycled with yard waste. Put trees on the curb for normal collection day. Make sure all ornaments and tinsel are removed from the tree. Contact LexCall 3-1-1, or 425-2255 if your Christmas Tree is not collected on your normal collection day.

Apartments and businesses should call LexCall for information on Christmas tree pickup.

Fayette County residents can recycle holiday lights and other electronics such as computers, monitors and televisions at the city’s Electronic Recycling Center at 1306 Versailles Road.

*******************

For a list of restaurants and bars that will be open and closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, click here.