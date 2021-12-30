Lexington Home and Garden News – January 2022

HOLIDAY TRASH COLLECTION

Lexington Fayette Urban County Government will be closed Monday, January 17 in observance of the Martin Luther King Holiday.

There will be no trash collection on Monday January 17, 2022. Makeup day will be Wednesday January 19.

Holiday Trees?

​​Natural tree collection is January 3-28. Put your natural tree on the curb and the city will take it as yard waste and turn it into mulch. Please remove all decorations and lights.

Recycling lights?

Through Jan. 16, 2022, residents can drop off broken or unwanted holiday lights, including string lights, rope lights and electric candles at partner collection sites throughout the city. Other items that can be dropped off include extension cords, timers, light sensors, power strips and other small electronics.

Electronics, including holiday lights, should never go in recycling carts or recycling dumpsters. They cause damage to equipment at the Recycle Center and put employees at risk.

$20,000 Donation

A $20,000 check donation was presented to Lexington Habitat for Humanity by Lexington-Bluegrass Association of REALTORS and The Realtor Community Housing Foundation to help. Funds were raised in part with the Community Housing Charity Gala, to support not-for-profit organizations working in central Kentucky who exist to support those suffering from housing insecurity.

This article also appears on pages 20 & 21 of the January 2022 print edition of Ace.

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889