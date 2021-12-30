Lexington Health and Outdoor News – January 2022

RETIRING

Lexington celebrated Dr. Kraig Humbaugh Day when Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council honored Dr. Kraig Humbaugh, who is retiring as Lexington’s commissioner of health after more than five years leading the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

“Dr. Humbaugh led the department to re-accreditation by the Public Health Accreditation Board, expanded the department’s harm reduction services and oversaw daily efforts to further the health department’s mission of helping Lexington be well,” said Mayor Gorton (pictured without her mask because she had just finished addressing the council). “Lexington will forever be grateful for Dr. Humbaugh’s life-saving leadership throughout the pandemic.”

NEW IN TOWN

Dr. Joel McCullough, who previously served eight years as Public Health Director and Health Officer for the Spokane (Washington) Regional Health District, will serve as Lexington’s new Commissioner of Health, beginning in early 2022. “I look forward to being part of the community of Lexington and its world-class health department,” Dr. McCullough said. “I am honored the Board of Health put its faith in me to continue the mission of helping Lexington be well.”

McCullough replaces Dr. Kraig Humbaugh, who has served as commissioner of health since June 2016. He has extensive history in public health, including time as a medical epidemiologist for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and as medical director of environmental health for the Chicago Department of Public Health.

“Lexington will continue with strong public health leadership with Dr. McCullough joining us as the next Commissioner of Health,” said Michael Friesen, chair of the Lexington-Fayette County Board of Health. “We are excited about the next steps for public health in central Kentucky.”

Dr. McCullough earned an undergraduate degree from Stanford University and a medical degree from the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. He has a Master of Public Health degree from the University of Washington.

UK Expands

The University of Kentucky Board of Trustees approved a purchase agreement for $6.9 million to acquire residential parcels across from UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital on South Limestone for the construction of a new outpatient cancer treatment center and advanced ambulatory complex.

The parcels, owned by the Chesney family, are located primarily in the 100 block of Conn Terrace, State Street, University Avenue and Waller Avenue. The design phase of the capital project was approved by the UK Board of Trustees’ health care committee in May 2021.

CALENDAR

SAT JAN 1

Start the new year off right with an afternoon hike at Raven Run, 1 pm.

McConnell Springs will also host a first hike of the year. Be sure to bring binoculars and a camera for spotting wildlife along the hike, 2 pm.

SAT JAN 15

The Second Annual 5K Freeze For Freedom Run is Saturday, January 15th, 2022 at 10:30 am at Coldstream Park in Lexington, KY.

SAT JAN 29

The 8th Annual Urban Mountain Challenge is Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 8:30am at the Big Blue Building in downtown Lexington.

This year there will be two challenges: “Climb Big Blue” (A stair climb of the 31 story Big Blue Building) and “The Downtown Double Challenge” (a five story parking garage helix climb followed by a climb of the Big Blue Building).

The event will feature chip timing, tech shirts (while supplies last), and overall and age group awards. Climbers will be sent off individually based on seeding. There will also be a special Military/Public Service Division for military/police/fire personnel.

This article also appears on pages 14 & 15 of the January 2022 print edition of Ace.

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889