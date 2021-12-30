Lexington Business News – January 2022

DEVELOPMENT

New Circle Investments, EOP Architects, and Wells and Wells Construction broke ground on The Manchester, a new boutique hotel, opening in 2023 in Lexington’s Distillery District. The seven-story hotel is expected to open in 2023 and will include 125 upscale guestrooms, a rooftop bar, an event space, and a café.

Mayor Linda Gorton said: “As a member of the City Council, I was one of the first advocates for the Distillery District. I saw what it could do for our city and our downtown. We are beginning to realize this potential, and The Manchester is a big step forward.”

VisitLEX president Mary Quinn Ramer, said the additional space will be needed in the neighborhood, “with the near completion of the expansion of Central Bank Center, construction beginning on the $30+ million Town Branch Park, and the continued enthusiasm for the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Kentucky Craft Trail”

The University of Kentucky Board of Trustees approved a purchase agreement for $6.9 million to acquire residential parcels across from UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital on South Limestone for the construction of a new outpatient cancer treatment center and advanced ambulatory complex. The parcels, owned by the Chesney family, are located primarily in the 100 block of Conn Terrace, State Street, University Avenue and Waller Avenue. The design phase of the capital project was approved by the UK Board of Trustees’ health care committee in May.

Retiring

Neil Chethik, executive director of the Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning since 2011, will retire at the end of March 2022.

Lexington Habitat for Humanity honored retiring CEO Rachel Smith Childress in December after 15 years of service with the nonprofit that recently celebrated more than 30 years in the bluegrass.

JANUARY BUSINESS CALENDAR

TIK TOK

Parker Pannell and Whitney Pannell are the speakers at Professional Women’s Forum, 11:30 am, Copper Roux on Jan 5.

Bluegrass SHRM

Vitale Buford will address the January chapter meeting of Bluegrass SHRM on January 11 at the Mane on Main, “Overcoming Perfectionism.”

Chamber Annual Dinner

Commerce Lexington’s Annual Dinner (affectionately known as Biz Prom) is Thursday, January 27, 2022, from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Lexington Center, celebrating the regional business community.

Roundtable Luncheon

Women Leading Kentucky hosts a special ‘Couples in Leadership’ Roundtable Luncheon series. Lunches are from Noon to 1:30 pm at The Grand Reserve.

January 20 – Raquel and Bishop Carter

February 10 – Toa and Mike Green

March 3 – Billie and Lisa Dollins

Advance Your Career

Empower. Excel. Elevate. is a 6-course program, presented by Women Leading Kentucky and ExecuTrain, to help women rise to the next level in their careers.

The program is intended for professional women in any industry who wish to take on a leadership role, network with other professionals, advance their careers, and build competencies to apply and make an impact on their own teams and organizations.

This is a virtual program, from 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm that begins January 26, 2022 with Communicating with Confidence.

