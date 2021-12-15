City opens donation center to help western Kentucky

Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Road, is opening its doors this week to anyone who wants to donate to western Kentucky communities devastated by recent tornadoes.

“Thank you to Consolidated and Pastor Richard Gaines,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “It’s a convenient, easy place to drop off supplies for people who are in need.”

The center will be open noon -6 p.m., Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 15-17; and 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18.

Because storage facilities are extremely limited in the tornado-ravaged communities, items to be donated are limited to:

Large plastic storage containers with lids

Large trash bags

Flashlights with new batteries

LED Lanterns

Gasoline cans (new, empty cans only)

Pull-ups for toddlers

Horse feed

New space heaters

New Kerosene heaters

In addition, the City will also accept new, unwrapped toys as part of First Lady Britainy Beshear’s Western Kentucky Toy Drive.

The Toy Drive is accepting:

Toys

Books

Electronics

$25 VISA or Mastercard Gift Cards

The City continues to be in communication with people in western Kentucky to help with their needs in the area. For more information on how you can help, and stay up-to-date on future needs, visit the City’s western Kentucky tornado relief webpage at www.lexingtonky.gov/tornadorelief.