All In The Family: The Pannells Keep It Social

By Kevin Nance

If you want to be a star on TikTok — the

short-form video app that’s taken the world

by storm since it became popular in 2018 —

there’s some insider information you need to

make your reels go viral. That’s where 18-year old

Nicholasville native Parker Pannell and his

mom, Lexington realtor, Whitney Pannell, come in.

Parker, a budding TV sitcom actor with a

whopping 2.6 million followers on the platform,

and Whitney, who’s none too shabby with 83,000

followers, will be sharing their expertise in a

talk for the Professional Women’s Forum, “What

Makes TikTok Tick?,” on January 5 at Copper Roux.

Parker, known on the platform as a fresh-faced,

outgoing, outdoorsy kid with a signature

haircut that juts out from his forehead like a

visor, will offer tips on content creation. His

mom — who often plays an upbeat, hammy

version of herself in many of his videos along

with her husband, Rick, and their daughter,

Lucy Boone — will focus on how the business

community can use TikTok to increase their

potential client bases.

Some of the most important TikTok tips

will come from Parker, who now lives in Los

Angeles and is a recurring guest star on Warped,

a new live-action comedy series premiering

January 20 on Nickelodeon. (Parker plays Carl,

“a super loud-mouth, abrasive jerk,” he says in a

recent interview at his parents’ home. “He’s the

character you love to hate.”)

Parker has been learning the ropes on

TikTok since his debut on the platform in

October of 2018. He quickly built a huge

audience with his entertaining skits showing

him dancing, goofing around with his family

and friends (including a girl named Page who

posed as a girlfriend although they weren’t

actually dating), and performing semi-athletic

stunts like diving into a lake.

He now earns a substantial income — he

recently bought his first truck, paying for it

himself — through live-streamed “gifting

battles” with other TikTokers and as an

influencer, with sponsorship deals with

companies including A&W Root Beer, the Cash

App, and the clothing line Psycho Bunny.

The keys to success on TikTok, he says, are

to keep things fun, to develop a niche and to

follow the platform’s trends, usually involving a

few select pranks or comic situations.

“When I was slowly growing and trying to

rise to the top, I would watch the trends and

take notes on what other people were doing — I

would take some of their ideas and put my own

little twist on it,” he says. “Recently I’ve been

trying to make more original content, and I’ve

noticed that those videos don’t perform as well.

Especially on TikTok, you have to really focus

on the trends. If you don’t, then you’ll notice

that your views will start to drop.”

If that sounds like lemmings jumping off

a cliff — or maybe, as his mom suggests, like

penguins leaping into the sea — so be it. “I

think I would consider myself a lemming, or a

penguin, or whatever,” Parker says with a smile.

“Unless it’s really, really unique, your content

is not going to perform that well if it’s out of the

ordinary.”

Staying in your lane, niche-wise, is also

important. “I’ve seen people creating National

Geographic kind of content where they’ll go

out into the desert or the rainforest and take

pictures of really rare animals that you don’t

see on a daily basis,” he says. “I tried to create

a video like that one time. I went to Costa Rica

and I saw a sloth. It was beautiful. And I had a

really, really good video of it, and I focused in,

super high quality. But it didn’t perform as well,

just because that’s not my niche.”

But aren’t sloths kind of, you know, quiet and

sort of boring — not really TikTok material?

“People do love sloths,” Parker says.

But they don’t move around much. That’s why

we say lazy people are slothful.

“Still, they’re pretty cute animals,” he insists.

“But the point is, once you create a niche, you

have to stay within that niche. You’re kind of

stuck with it, actually, for a long time. That’s

what your viewers are expecting from your

channel, so you have to keep producing that

kind of content.”

Tik Tok crossed the one billion monthly user

mark in September of 2021. According to

the New York Times, “TikTok also told one

agency that 48 percent of millennial mothers

were on the platform, and that women ages 25 to

34 spent an average of 60 minutes on the TikTok

app a day.”

So how does the fun, comedy-centered

content on TikTok lend itself to the goals of

business? Most of Whitney’s own wacky videos

on the platform are much like her son’s — only a

few deal directly with real estate — but in their

upcoming talk, she’ll discuss how TikTok can be

an important business development tool.

“The idea is to become more noticeable in

your profession,” she says. “But if you want to

just do real estate TikToks or attorney TikToks,

it’s probably going to be boring. So I’ll talk

about how you can make it creative, how to

engage with people. Every once in a while, I’ll

do something on real estate, but really not a lot.

Because if all I did was real estate on TikTok, I

don’t think I’d do very well.”

How does that translate into a business

advantage? “It’s helpful to my business because

so many people will call me and say, ‘Oh my

gosh — I follow you on TikTok! I know you’re

a realtor — we’re thinking about selling our

house.’”

Warped, a new live-action comedy series,

premieres January 20 on Nickelodeon.

