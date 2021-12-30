Ace Eats Out – January 2022

A New Year always brings with it new dining options for Lexington, and 2022 is no exception. Sometimes, everything old is new again.

BIRTHS

There’s a new Cuban entry in Lexington: Hola Havana has opened off Richmond Road. El Charro hosted their Grand Opening in Brighton Shoppes in December (the original El Charro also remains open at Old Harrodsburg Road). The Mad Horseman has opened in The Sire hotel in the space once occupied by Distilled, and Jonathan at Gratz Park. Peruvian restaurant Maty’s has opened on old Harrodsburg Road. If you feel like a little road trip, Kitchen Table has opened at the James B. Beam Distillery.

The East Side is getting more coffee options, with the Old Todds Road location of Common Grounds opening, and The Human Bean coming to Richmond Road.

TRANSITIONS

The Bridge on Romany has announced they are closing their current location, with plans “to bring the same passion we began with to a new concept and location.”

The Goose has recently added back lunch service.

El Rancho Tapatio has announced they’ll be opening a new concept, Mama Tequila Bar and Restaurant at W. Short in the former Shakespeare and Co. location.

Sawyer’s Downtown Bar and Grill will not be re-opening in its former location — BUT, it will re-open in 2022 in a new spot, just a few blocks from the old location. Sawyer’s new home will be at 140 West Main Street at City Center. You can follow construction progress pics on facebook.

Sam’s Hot Dog Stand / East Lexington has opened on Winchester Road. (It’s not just hot dogs; December offerings included chicken and dumplings, vegetable soup, and whole cakes and pies. A drive-thru is planned, but for now, you can call 859-303-4200 to place your order and they will bring it to your car.

COMING SOON

Battle Axes Entertainment is under construction and installing a small kitchen in hopes of finding pop-up kitchens to rent the space and serve food to the guests.

