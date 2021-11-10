Where to Eat Thanksgiving 2021 in Lexington KY

Thanksgiving falls on Thursday November 25 in 2021, two years into pandemic restrictions and community guidelines, but with a lot more holiday dining and carryout options available for Lexington than last year.

With Lexington restaurants and caterers still facing staffing shortages and supply chain issues, it’s never too soon to start evaluating your options. Will there be anything or anywhere to eat on Thanksgiving Day in Lexington, especially if you would like to leave the cooking (and maybe the cleanup) to someone else?

Yes, there will be, and we have a large sampling available for 2021. Many restaurants are also offering Thanksgiving themed menus in the weeks leading up to the actual turkey day.

What restaurants will be open in Lexington, KY on Thanksgiving Day 2021?

Bob Evans will be open from 8 am to 7 pm.

Boone Tavern in Berea is SOLD OUT of reservations for Thanksgiving Day.

Bru Burger will be closed Thanksgiving Day.

Cracker Barrel will be open from 7 am to 9 pm.

Distilled on Jefferson will be open Thanksgiving Day 2021 for seatings at 11am and 1pm. Their menu is available for dine-in only. They will be closed for dinner on Thanksgiving evening.

Frank and Dino’s, a new entry downtown, will offer a three-course Thanksgiving menu option, along with the option of ordering from their regular menu.

IHOP will be open from 6 am to 10 pm.

Jean Farris Winery & Bistro will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving day dinner. Reservations required.

The Kentucky Castle is SOLD OUT of reservations for Thanksgiving Day.

Panda Cuisine will be open its normal hours for Thanksgiving Day.

Sidebar Grill is closed for Thanksgiving.

Ted’s Montana Grill in Hamburg will be closed for Thanksgiving in order to allow staff to take a day off and spend the holiday with friends and family.

Texas de Brazil in The Summit at Fritz Farm will be open from 11 am until 8:30 pm.

Whole Foods is open from 7 am to 3 pm.

ORDER THANKSGIVING CARRYOUT

Prefer to stay in, but prefer not to cook? Here are a few order-ahead, grab and go options for Thanksgiving menus in Lexington for Thanksgiving 2021 in Lexington:

Athens Lunchroom will offer a Thanksgiving carryout menu.

Bayou Bluegrass Catering includes turkey, ham, and brisket among their holiday menu options, and will offer pickup Thanksgiving week.

Blue Door Smokehouse is offering spiral sliced hams and smoked bone-in turkeys.

Bob Evans offers a Farmhouse Feast with options that serve up to 10, 8, or 4 people.

Cracker Barrel offers multiple Heat n’ Serve options for up to 10.

Critchfield Meats is now at home in their new location on Southland Drive and will offer a special menu for carry-out. Please call for availability.

Darae and Friends will offer a “bundle of love” menu that serves four, corporate lunch options, and the usual family feasts.

The Fresh Market offers a variety of Thanksgiving carry-out options. Online ordering ends November 22 at 2 pm.

Good Foods Co-op will be closed on Thanksgiving, but you can order ahead single serve plates or for a small gathering. Deadline for pre-orders is November 21, with pickup on November 24.

Lady Remoulade is back on the Lexington scene (their new location on Broadway will be in the former Flag Fork Herb Farm) and they are offering deep fried whole turkey and pan roasted turkey breasts with cajun flair, along with sides and desserts.

Let J Render’s BBQ handle your smoked hams and turkeys, along with half-pan sides of various casseroles, desserts, and more. The posted order deadline is Nov 20, 2021.

Minton’s has announced their carryout/pickup menu for Thanksgiving 2021, along with desserts. Order deadline is November 19.

Proud Mary BBQ is taking orders for Thanksgiving carry-out on their website.

Ramsey’s Diner offers a full Thanksgiving feast for carry-out. Order deadline is Sunday, November 21.

Red State Barbecue is offering smoked turkey and sides for order again this year.

Seasons Catering offers a full Thanksgiving meal that serves up to 10 people. Order before noon on Monday, November 22.

Selma’s Catering will include Fresh Amish Turkey and Sliced Applewood Smoked Buffet Carving Ham with Cornbread Stuffing in their pickup option. Ordering deadline is November 20, 2021.

Stein’s by Addie’s is offering a Thanksgiving menu that serves four or eight for pickup, with an order deadline of November 20.

Wallace Station Deli is offering a traditional menu of roast turkey breast, dressing, real mashed potatoes and gravy, creamy spinach casserole, cranberry relish, rolls, and pumpkin pie for dessert. All dinners are designed to serve two, or you can multiply if expecting a crowd. Pick-up on Wednesday, November 24 at Wallace Station or Zim’s Café.

Wild Thyme offers all the traditional family style Thanksgiving favorites from rolls, mashed potatoes and gravy, and whole and sliced turkey. You can even order from a selection of wines to-go! Order deadline is November 20.

Whole Foods offers a full Thanksgiving feast for 12. Order at least 24 hours in advance.

Thanksgiving Dessert Options?

Are you in charge of bringing the Thanksgiving pie this year? Lexington has several options for dessert pickup. Switch their boxes out for your own cake stand and no one will be the wiser.

Bayou Bluegrass Catering offers a southern bread pudding with bourbon sauce, along with various pies and a cinnamon apple crisp.

Martine’s Pastries has a Thanksgiving selection of pies, pumpkin rolls, cookies and cakes available for order.

Deep Frying at home?

If this is the year you finally plan to tackle deep frying a turkey at home, Ace’s food columnist, Chef Tom Yates has you covered with this step-by-step guide.

Sounds messy? In need of a free place to recycle used cooking oil from your Thanksgiving dinner?

Redwood School will host Lexington’s annual Gobble Grease Toss on Friday, November 26 between 10 am and 2 pm. Tips for the event: cooking oil only, bring cooking oil in a disposable container with a lid, and Lexington residents only (no businesses, please).