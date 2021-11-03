Lexington’s “America in Bloom” Plants Jake’s Big Dig in memory of Jake Gibbs

America in Bloom

America In Bloom-Lexington hosted The Big Dig in memory of late councilmember Jake Gibbs at Charles Young Park Daffodil Drift.

America in Bloom Lexington, with the help of community volunteers, planted one thousand assorted daffodil bulbs in memory of Jake Gibbs, AIB Lexington’s 2021 Community Champion Award winner.

Gibb’s Daffodil Drift, which will bloom for the first time in Spring of 2022, will be adjacent to Mrs. Yvonne Giles Daffodil Drift, the 2020 Award Winner. The Drifts are located behind the Charles Young Center, on Shropshire Avenue, off of Third Street.

Daffodils are perennials. They bloom around the same time each year, their blooms tend to last for weeks, and they also propagate (multiply) over the years.

