Lexington Home & Garden News – December 2021

Lexington to allow ADUs

Imagine Lexington reports, “After a years-long process of research, development, and review — the ordinance allowing for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) has officially been passed by the Urban County Council!”

In September 2021, the ordinance was reviewed, with additional public input, and revised again. It was then approved by Council at the end of October 2021.

America in Bloom

America In Bloom-Lexington hosted The Big Dig in memory of late councilmember Jake Gibbs at Charles Young Park Daffodil Drift.

America in Bloom Lexington, with the help of community volunteers, planted one thousand assorted daffodil bulbs in memory of Jake Gibbs, AIB Lexington’s 2021 Community Champion Award winner.

Holiday Light Collection Drive

From November 26, 2021 through January 16, 2022, residents can drop off broken or unwanted holiday lights, including string lights, rope lights and electric candles at partner collection sites throughout the city. Other items that can be dropped off include extension cords, timers, light sensors, power strips and other small electronics.

Lights and other electronics can be taken directly to the Electronics Recycling Center year-round. The center is located at 1306 Versailles Road. Visit LexingtonKY.gov/eWaste for hours of operation.

Holiday Trash for your Herbies, not your Rosie

In Lexington, these items go in your green Herbie Curbie trash cart, never in your blue Rosie Recycling bin:

Wrapping paper

Greeting cards and envelopes

Gift boxes

Padded envelopes

Sticker sheets

Catalogs

Paper bags and gift bags

Ribbons, bows and string

Tissue paper

Bubble wrap and air pillows

Plastic packaging

Plastic bags, cellophane and film

Musical greeting cards

How to Recycle Your Christmas Trees in Lexington?

To recycle natural Christmas trees in Lexington: remove all lights and decorations. Place at the curb on your regular collection day. Natural trees will be composted at the city’s composting facility.

