Lexington Health & Outdoor News – December 2021

Community Computers

United Healthcare’s Community Computers Program serves to increase computer and internet access in neighborhoods where access to these tools may be limited. Through donations like this, United Healthcare is helping people in the community connect with needed online services and providing an opportunity to enhance their well-being.

A mini-bus equipped with Wi-Fi and six laptops is now making regular visits to area communities in need, providing residents with access — and a safe place — to complete school assignments, job applications, GED requirements and more. The mini-bus is courtesy of the YMCA of Central Kentucky Black Achievers Program, and the laptops come from a donation by United Healthcare.

Saint Joseph East Names New President

Kathy Love, MHA, has been named president of Saint Joseph East in Lexington, KY, part of CHI Saint Joseph Health. Love joined CHI Saint Joseph Health in 2012, and most recently served as vice president and chief strategy officer where she provided executive leadership and also oversaw the development of a three-year strategic plan that resulted in $120 million capital commitment for future development across the health system. Before joining CHI Saint Joseph Health, Love served as chief executive officer of Clark Regional Medical Center and Bluegrass Community Hospital in Versailles, KY.

In Memory: Ralph Miller

Former UK physician, Ralph Miller, husband of former Lexington mayor Pam Miller, died Nov 21. Mayor Linda Gorton said, “Ralph Miller embraced life to its fullest. He was an Olympic skier, a hang-glider, and was always ready for adventure. Ralph and Pam made a wonderful life together, serving the greater good.”

DEC 3

OWL PROWL

The Owl Prowl night hike begins at 7 pm at Raven Run. Raven Run is home to several different owl species including the screech owl, great horned owl and barred owl. Arrive just before sunset, prepared to hike around the park looking and listening for these nighttime birds. Be sure to dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes for this 1 – 1.5 hour hike. Bring binoculars and a flashlight or headlamp. Pre-register and pay.

DEC 4

NATURE PHOTOGRAPHY

Beginners can advance their nature photography skills at 10 am at McConnell Springs. This beginners’ nature photography class will offer instruction on how to better capture photos of plants, animals and landscapes.

DEC 6

OUTDOOR SKILLS: ORIENTEERING

Mondays in December (through December 27). This multi-day development series at McConnell Springs is designed to take participants from basic to intermediate knowledge. These courses meet weekly and are comprised of one part instructional lecture and one part hands-on application of skills.

DEC 11

OUTDOOR SKILLS: KNOTS AND ROPES

This is part of a beginner-level series of courses at McConnell Springs designed to provide participants with general knowledge about a topic and to pique interest in further exploration and development of each topic presented. Courses typically consist of a brief lecture covering essential knowledge of the topic, followed by a basic application of the skill learned.

WINTER RUNS

DEC 4: Santa Shuffle 5K & Kids Elf Dash, 3 pm, downtown Versailles

DEC 11: Reindeer Ramble, 9 am, Keeneland

JAN 1: Frozen Rails 5K & 10K, 2 pm, Midway

