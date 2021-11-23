Lexington Business News – December 2021

NEWS

Lexington Junior League kicked off the 2021 Holly Day Market with a ribbon cutting.

HSLC celebrated their Ruccio Way location with a November ribbon cutting. In June 2021, HSLC announced that it would acquire the two Lexington, Kentucky branches of German American Bank, a wholly-owned banking subsidiary of German American Bancorp, Inc.

Dynamic Restoration celebrated their return to the Lexington market with a November ribbon cutting.

Chamber celebrated a fall mixer at Limestone Hall inside downtown’s historic Courthouse, benefiting United Way of the Bluegrass.

In Memory: Congressman Larry Hopkins

Former U.S. Congressman for Kentucky’s Sixth Congressional District, Larry Hopkins, died November 15, 2021. He is survived by wife Carolyn Pennebaker Hopkins and their children, Tara Hopkins; KET Executive Director Shae Hopkins; and the actor Josh Hopkins.

In Memory: Mary Ellen Slone

Mary Ellen Slone, a pioneer in Lexington advertising and communications, died November 6 at the age of 78. She founded one of Lexington’s early agencies, MER Advertising, in 1974, which later became Meridian Communications, and after a merger, Meridian-Chiles, which closed in 2014.

In Memory: Karl Michler

Karl Winfield Michler died Monday October 25 at the age of 101. Karl, born on June 5, 1920 to Louis Alexander Michler and Carrie White Duncan Michler, grew up on Maxwell Street next door to the family greenhouse business.

