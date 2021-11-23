Lexington Arts & Entertainment News – December 2021

READ

Nick Offerman’s new book, Where the Deer and the Antelope Play, is a book-length ode to Kentucky icon Wendell Berry (along with the late sometimes Kentuckian, playwright Sam Shepard.). Woodworker/actor Offerman credits his 1995 introduction to Berry’s work to the late Kentucky actor, Leo Burmester. He says “the marrow of Wendell Berry’s writing managed to reach something in my own bones.”

From the 1997 Ace Archives: David Sedaris’s Holidays on Ice (1997) takes holiday traditions that have long been wrung dry of any wit or comedy and invests them not just with new life, but the ultimate in delighted savagery.

LISTEN

Chris Stapleton and Carly Pearce, both Kentucky natives, won the top mail and top female vocalist of the year at the 2021 CMA’s. Stapleton’s album and single Starting Over also won Song of the Year and Album of the Year.

WATCH

Sexy in Lexington

Lexington’s adopted son, gifted actor Steve Zahn, appears in this year’s People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue.

LIVE MUSIC

THU DEC 2

K Love Christmas Tour, 7 pm, EKU Center for the Arts

FRI DEC 3

The Yonders, Lynagh’s

Morgan Wallen, Rupp Arena

SAT DEC 4

Morgan Wallen, Rupp Arena

UK’s Collage: A Holiday Spectacular, Singletary Center

SUN DEC 5

Morgan Wallen, Rupp Arena

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, 7 pm, EKU

TUE DEC 7

Coach Mitchell Band | Christmas in Kentucky, 7 pm, Lexington Opera House

WED DEC 8

Acoustic Jam, 7:30 pm, Lexington Opera House

SAT DEC 11

Christmas Oratorio, 6 pm, Good Shepherd

Luke Combs, Kroger Field

Honeychild Live, Greyline Station

June Appal Recordings presents Don Rogers’ album release, Al’s Bar

SUN DEC 12

Liliac, 7 pm, Manchester Music Hall

THU DEC 16

Muscadine Bloodline, 7 pm, Manchester Music Hall

FRI DEC 17

A McLain Family Christmas, 7 pm, Lyric Theatre

SAT DEC 18

Randy Kaplan, Talon Winery

SUN DEC 19

Abby Hamilton, The Raven House

FRI DEC 31

Happy New Year’s Eve!

SAT JAN 1

HAPPY NEW YEAR!

AROUND THE CORNER

JAN 28 Todd Snider, Manchester Music Hall

JAN 28 Reba McEntire, Rupp Arena

FEB 19 Lucinda Williams, Manchester Music Hall

This article also appears on page 18 of the December 2021 print edition of Ace.

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889