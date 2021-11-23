Lexington Arts & Entertainment News – December 2021

READ
Nick Offerman’s new book, Where the Deer and the Antelope Play, is a book-length ode to Kentucky icon Wendell Berry (along with the late sometimes Kentuckian, playwright Sam Shepard.). Woodworker/actor Offerman credits his 1995 introduction to Berry’s work to the late Kentucky actor, Leo Burmester. He says “the marrow of Wendell Berry’s writing managed to reach something in my own bones.”
From the 1997 Ace Archives: David Sedaris’s Holidays on Ice (1997) takes holiday traditions that have long been wrung dry of any wit or comedy and invests them not just with new life, but the ultimate in delighted savagery.
LISTEN
Chris Stapleton and Carly Pearce, both Kentucky natives, won the top mail and top female vocalist of the year at the 2021 CMA’s. Stapleton’s album and single Starting Over also won Song of the Year and Album of the Year.
WATCH
Sexy in Lexington
Lexington’s adopted son, gifted actor Steve Zahn, appears in this year’s People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue.
LIVE MUSIC
THU DEC 2
K Love Christmas Tour, 7 pm, EKU Center for the Arts
FRI DEC 3
The Yonders, Lynagh’s
Morgan Wallen, Rupp Arena
SAT DEC 4
Morgan Wallen, Rupp Arena
UK’s Collage: A Holiday Spectacular, Singletary Center
SUN DEC 5
Morgan Wallen, Rupp Arena
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, 7 pm, EKU
Coach Mitchell Band | Christmas in Kentucky, 7 pm, Lexington Opera House
WED DEC 8
Acoustic Jam, 7:30 pm, Lexington Opera House
SAT DEC 11
Christmas Oratorio, 6 pm, Good Shepherd
Luke Combs, Kroger Field
Honeychild Live, Greyline Station
June Appal Recordings presents Don Rogers’ album release, Al’s Bar
SUN DEC 12
Liliac, 7 pm, Manchester Music Hall
THU DEC 16
Muscadine Bloodline, 7 pm, Manchester Music Hall
FRI DEC 17
A McLain Family Christmas, 7 pm, Lyric Theatre
SAT DEC 18
Randy Kaplan, Talon Winery
SUN DEC 19
Abby Hamilton, The Raven House
FRI DEC 31
Happy New Year’s Eve!
SAT JAN 1
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
AROUND THE CORNER
JAN 28 Todd Snider, Manchester Music Hall
JAN 28 Reba McEntire, Rupp Arena
FEB 19 Lucinda Williams, Manchester Music Hall
This article also appears on page 18 of the December 2021 print edition of Ace.
Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.
Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889